Nutrition Corner: Making a Casserole from What’s in Your Kitchen

Mary R. Ehret - Nutrition Corner

Running out of ideas for dinner at home? Don’t want to run out to the grocery? Look in your kitchen. There may be a casserole waiting to be made. Making a casserole from what’s on hand is easy and tasty! Think of foods as part of groups. Pick foods from one of four groups and put it all together.

Starch group Rice, potatoes, pasta are all starches. Potatoes can be fresh whole potatoes or dehydrated mashed potatoes that are made according to the directions. Rice can be while, brown wild or a rice mix without the seasoning packet. (The packet contains a lot of salt). Pasta can be canned pasta, a box of macaroni and cheese, plain pasta, or packaged noodles without the seasoning packet.

Protein group Protein foods include cooked rehydrated dried or canned beans, canned chicken, tuna or salmon. Or leftover cooked chopped chicken, ham or hard cooked eggs are also protein choices.

Vegetable group Fresh, frozen or cooked vegetables all work. Drain and rinse canned vegetables to reduce the sodium. Thaw and drawn frozen vegetables or chop fresh carrots, cabbage or spinach.

Sauce group Choose either a red or white sauce to combine with the other groups. Examples are canned tomatoes, creamed canned soup or a white sauce made from flour and oil (see recipe below).

Optional toppings include breadcrumbs, crushed dry unsweetened cereal, and shredded cheese. These give an extra flavor and texture. Add your favorite spice for added punch.

Now, let’s put it all together. Here is one example:

Make Your Own Casserole

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Wash hands with soap and running water for at least 20 seconds. Spray a 9 x11inch casserole dish with cooking oil spray or lightly oil.

In a large bowl, mix one food from each of these groups.

• 2 cups of cooked pasta

• 2 cups or 2 – 6 oz cans of drained tuna or chicken

• 2 cups of frozen peas or mixed vegetables

• 2 cups or 1 can soup mixed with 2 cups of milk or water.

Mix and place in casserole dish. Place in 350 degree oven. Cover and bake 50 to 60 minutes. Remove from oven. Uncover, sprinkle ½ cup dried breadcrumbs and 2 tablespoons olive oil. Bake for 10 more minutes uncovered until brown and until a food thermometer reads 165 degrees F. Serves 6 one cup servings.

Make Your Own White Sauce

• 2 tablespoons canola oil

• 2 tablespoons flour

• 1 cup nonfat milk

Use this easy white sauce whenever a recipe calls for a can of creamy soup, such as cream of mushroom soup.

In a saucepan, heat the oil. Add the flour. Add the milk gradually. Heat to boiling and stir constantly until mixture is smooth and bubbly. Remove from heat. Yield 8 Servings, serving size 1 ounce.

Mary R. Ehret, M.S.,R.D., L.D.N, is the Nutrition Links Supervisor in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Carbon, Schuylkill, Sullivan and Bradford counties for the Penn State Extension.

