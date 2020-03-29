Nutrition Corner: Making a Casserole from What’s in Your Kitchen

September 26, 2019
Question
In 1987, to what Pittston league did these teams belong: Ringers, Bookies, Gamblers, Spotters, Dealers and Hustlers?
1948 – 71 YEARS AGO
Children were playing in the area of Butler Street in Pittston when they noticed a half-dollar size opening in the ground. Resident retired railroader David Evans noticed the children dropping sticks into the opening, realized the danger and notifying the proper authorities, making sure the children left the scene. Soon after, the opening began to settle even more, leaving a 15-foot gap in the surface. At its end, the settling damaged nearby homes, cracking walls and plaster and twisting floors. The settling also broke water and sewer lines. During the next few days, it was estimated that more than 15 truckloads of fill were dropped into the hole and still more would be needed.
1969 – 50 YEARS AGO
The Sunday Dispatch ran a “Remembering” photo of the 1938 boxing squad at the Pittston YMCA. The staff could not get the identification of all the squad members but later was given the identity of one of the team members as Anthony “Nino” Montante, who was quite an athlete and starred in three major sports at Pittston High School in 1937. The Dispatch published the photo again the next week to make known his identity. Montante entered the military in WWII and was killed in action in the Normandy invasion in 1944. He was married at the time of his death to the former Mary Barge; of Browntown; the couple had one daughter. He was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Angelo Montante and was a brother of Chester Montante, West Pittston; Peter, of Pittston; Sam, of Syracuse, and sisters Katie, Old Forge, Mary, Nellie and Maggie, Buffalo, NY; Margaret, of Connecticut; and Ann, of New Jersey. The June 6, 1944 Normandy Invasion, or D-Day as it is more commonly known, was the largest seaborne invasion in history, resulting in 45,000 Allied soldiers killed in action and 173,000 wounded and missing.
At JC Penney’s in Pittston, ladies could buy shoes for $5.88, purses for $1.88 and denim slacks for $2.88. Remember Fiberglas curtains? They could be purchased for $2.88 a pair. At Insalaco’s, ground beef sold for $1.69 per pound and pork butt was .69 cents per pound.
College Misericordia, Theatre 3 presented the Fred Waring Show, Canadian Opera Company and Arthur Fiedler with the Washington National Symphony at the Irem Temple in Wilkes-Barre. Reserved seats were $25.
For the first time in 20 years, the pipe organ in the choir loft of St. John’s Evangelist Church returned to service and would be played during various masses. The pipe organ, one of the largest in the region, was replaced by an “electronic organ” many years before and Raymond J. Paradis, of Pittston, organist and choir director of the parish, decided to investigate the feasibility of restoring the organ. He enlisted the aid of John J. Portelli, of West Pittston, a musician and engineering student at Penn State University. Both men started the arduous task of cleaning and checking all the parts and reconnecting the over 400 wires from the console to the control board. The organ was built by the Kilgen Organ Co. and donated to St. John’s in 1930 by the late Rt. Rev. Msgr. Peter C. Winters, pastor. The initial work took five weeks to complete but both men admitted there was much work left to do. Some of the pipes needed to be replaced and a final tuning was planned. The organ is still in operation today.
TOP TEN SONGS OF 1969
1. “Sugar, Sugar” – Archies
2. “Honky Tonk Woman” – Rolling Stone
3. “Green River” – Creedence Clearwater Revival
4. “A Boy Named Sue” – Johnny Cash
5. “Get Together” – Youngbloods
6. “I Can’t Get Next to You” – Temptations
7. “Jean” – Oliver
8. “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again” – Tom Jones
9. “Easy to Be Hard” – Three Dog Night
10. “This Girl is a Woman Now” – Gary Puckett
1975 – 44 YEARS AGO
The Susquehanna River once again exhibited its strength due to Tropical Storm Eloise. With Hurricane Agnes and the devastating floods that occurred in its aftermath still fresh in residents’ memories, the river began rising steadily and crested at 35.06 feet. Those living on or close to the river once again saw flooding of their homes and businesses in Duryea, Exeter, West Pittston, Jenkins Twp. and Wyoming. But the danger was far from over as the river was a good 10 feet above the “critical” point of 25 feet and the dikes in Forty Fort and Kingston were straining under the pressure. By July 1978, the Army Corps of Engineers completed a study of the Susquehanna River Basin to improve flood protection.
The Wyoming Bicentennial Committee held a meeting to formulate plans for the borough’s upcoming celebration. Members of the committee were Sarah Francis, Mrs. Corey H. Miller, Spencer C. Master, Robert Carroll, Dr., John Barrett, John Rygiel, Harry Giacometti, James Buxton, Robert Collins Sr., Joseph Olesky, John Adamo, Gilbert Perry, William Stombock, Robert Brunner, Peter Podwika, William Dervinis, Keith Bohn and Rich Murdoch.
1980 – 39 YEARS AGO
The Wyoming Area Marching Band won first place in the sixth annual West Branch Cavalcade of Champions sponsored by the Lock Haven Band Boosters Association at Arlington Painter Stadium in Lock Haven. Drum majorettes Lisa Tocheny and Kim Gallo directed the 77 musicians, 10 majorettes, 10 swing flags, 10 rifles and 18 silks in their musical selections. The band staff included Al Marini, Vito Mazzitelli, Dorrie Rostock and Mrs. Allen Marini.
1987 – 32 YEARS AGO
The Sunday Dispatch Inquiring Photographer asked, “With the new fall television programs started, what is your favorite show now and of all time? Chuck Haduck, of Duryea, answered, “ I like the ‘Munsters’ because I think Herman is the perfect father figure.” Dave Girman, of Pittston, added, “’Mr. Rogers’ because he presents essential educational characteristics.” Dave Chromey, of Duryea, stated, “I like ‘The Three Stooges’ because of the humanistic qualities that are lacking in today’s society.” Amanda Darbenzio, of Dupont, answered, “’The Monkeys’ because I like rock and roll.” Dorothy Yucas, Duryea, added, “I Like ‘LA Law’ and ‘Knots Landing.’ The problem is that they are on the same time; I have to use a VCR.
1998 – 21 YEARS AGO
Three new signs welcoming visitors to Pittston were unveiled by Pittston City Mayor Mike Lombardo and members of the city council. Those attending the unveiling were council members Mickey McFadden, Maria Capolarella-Montante, Phil Campenni, John Gavigan, treasurer; Chris Latona, controller; and Savino Bonita, city administrator. Each sign was hand-carved from original drawings by artist Angela DeMuro. All three signs were made by Scott Key of Sign Carv and donated by the Insalaco Development Group through Downtown Tomorrow, Inc.
The West Pittston Library honored its 125th anniversary by planning a celebration for “all of Greater Pittston to enjoy” The library has the distinction of being the oldest library in Luzerne County and the 12th oldest in the state. Members of the library board were William Rowe, president; Attorney Joseph Burke, vice president; Joan Linskey, secretary; Greta Whyte, treasurer; Anne Reilly, Rosella Fedor, Beverly Williams, Louise Smith, Dorothy Davis, Nancy Morris Cornelia Jones, John Markarian, Cheryl Butera, Jane Firestone and John Grimes. The library was founded on Sept. 12, 1873 through the work of professor W.J. Bruce and O.F. Gaines. Originally, the library housed in the Pittston Post Office contained two bookshelves. The library moved to a room in the Miners Bank Building. In 1922, the A.B. Brown property was purchased by the library association with assistance of the Woman’s Club of West Pittston. The library moved to its new location in 1924.
Answer
In 1987, Moose Lodge 1207 Dart League teams, the Ringers, Bookies, Gamblers, Spotters, Dealers and Hustlers, began play for the third consecutive year. New members that years were Bernie “Rookie” Yanalis, Ken “Yak Attack Jr.,” Yakobitis, Fred “Oil Slice” Sickler, Kosti “T-Man” Harzinski, Harold “Big Red” Ash, Ron “Baby Monster” Pazdziorko and Paul “Crazy Indian” Levandoski.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
1513 — Spanish explorer Vasco Nunez de Balboa discovers the Pacific Ocean.
1789 — Congress votes to create a U.S. Army.
1932 — A five-day work week is established for General Motors workers.
1941 — 30,000 Jews are gunned down in Kiev when Heinrich Himmler sends four strike squads to exterminate Soviet Jewish civilians and other “undesirables.”
1966 — Chevrolet introduces the Camaro, which will become an iconic car.
2008 — Dow Jones Industrial Average plummets 777.68 points in the wake of Lehman Brothers and Washington Mutual bankruptcies, the largest single-day point loss in Wall Street history
BORN ON THIS DAY
1907 — Gene Autry, actor, singer, star of radio, film and TV; known for his film roles as a “singing cowboy” (“Oh, Susanna!” “Back in the Saddle”), he was influential in country music with songs that included “Back in the Saddle,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty the Snowman.”
1935 — Jerry Lee Lewis, singer, songwriter, musician; influential figure in early rock ‘n’ roll (“Great Balls of Fire”)
1943 — Lech Walesa, president of Poland (1990-95); co-founder of Solidarity, the first independent trade union in the Soviet bloc; won Nobel Peace Prize, 1983
The Greater Pittston Jaycees honored local members of the Greater Pittston Umpires Association in 1975. From left, first row, are , left to right, first row, “Tricky” Kridlo, John Hafferty, Paul Pascoe, Tom Shannon, president of the local umpires; Tom Martin, Larry Burdette, Sal Montagna, Bill Brogna, Mike Policare, Brian Powers. Second row, Bernie Boor, Tom Gilmore, Bill Meskey, Joe Barletta, Phil DePhillips, Norm Tomchak, Jim Powers, Joe McCabe, Paul Fearick, Bob Stefanski.