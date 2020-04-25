The last sport to get F.J. Braccini’s attention wound up being the one he will carry into college.

Braccini, a 100-goal scorer in lacrosse, an all-star linebacker on a state championship football team and a contributor to the basketball team at Wyoming Area, announced this week that he will continue his athletic career in the Big Ten as a thrower for the Michigan State University track and field team.

Michigan State offered Braccini a spot on the track team. He will receive a partial academic scholarship and have the chance to earn athletic scholarship money with his performance.

Braccini landed the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I opportunity in his new sport and newest event.

After joining the track team as a secondary spring sport along with lacrosse, Braccini competed in the shot put and discus as a sophomore.

Braccini began throwing the javelin last season and continued working on that event after the high school season ended.

During JavFest at East Stroudsburg University, Braccini threw a new personal best of more than 172 feet.

“That kind of opened up some opportunities for me as an early thrower to get a decent number out,” Braccini said. “I started sending e-mails out in July and August and heard back from a few schools, one being Michigan State.”

Braccini kept in touch with the school during football and basketball season and set up a March visit.

“The facilities are outstanding,” he said. “It’s just a great opportunity for me.”

Braccini started in lacrosse since his freshman year and contributed to division championships there. He broke into the football starting lineup as a sophomore and was part of a team that went unbeaten in the 2018 regular season before winning the 2019 state title. He was a key reserve for the basketball team for the past two seasons.

“I could have never imagined this would be my path to playing at the next level,” Braccini said. “But, anything to keep my playing alive going into college, pursuing my athletic career.

“This is a great opportunity for me and it’s the highest level I could compete at. It’s exciting.”

Braccini missed his senior track and field and lacrosse seasons because of the sports shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

Braccini, who will study business at Michigan State, will go through orientation virtually. Pending any other public safety developments, he plans to report to school in the fall.

F.J. Braccini https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_MIchiganState.jpg F.J. Braccini