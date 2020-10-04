With the news of the President and First Lady testing positive for COVID-19, we’re seeing that this virus affects people of all demographics, positions of power and ethnicities. It’s not discriminating.

That’s why I’m so glad that everywhere I was in the last week, people were cautious, courteous and respectful.

Take for example the Times Leader’s Distinctive Women luncheon held on Tuesday at the Westmoreland Club. Everyone was seated apart, wore masks and refrained from hugging and shaking hands.

While it’s sad not to hug a friend, it’s also responsible.

I was so glad we were still able to honor these remarkable women, while doing so in a safe fashion that followed guidelines.

While the pandemic has slowed down so many aspects of life, we can’t forget about programs that inspire, uplift and encourage us. Any way we’re still able to participate in these is a win.

Similarly, when CASA of Luzerne County was looking to do an event, a virtual fitness challenge fit the bill, since folks could participate from the comfort of their own homes and personal spaces.

The CASA 500 concluded yesterday, and with it roughly 100 participants performed 500+ exercises throughout the course of a week, in light of the 500+ foster children needing advocacy in Luzerne County.

It was fun to do something fitness-oriented for a good cause: push-ups, planks, squats, jumping jacks and total body extensions.

Special thanks to Erin Tanner for spearheading the workout aspects and Matt Flanagan for hooking us up at Athletic Republic in Dallas, where a live, socially-distant workout was conducted on Saturday.

Like the Distinctive Women luncheon, there are still ways to do things responsibly.

The Saturday workout was a terrific culmination after days of hard work by CASA 500 participants, all of whom donated to the cause and took time to do the virtual workouts, film videos of themselves and generate excitement.

Another organization getting creative with planning is Northeast Sight Services, which is hosting it’s No Show Awards Dinner (The Non-Event Event of the Season) this year.

This year, they say, there will be no fantastic dinner stations, no awards program and no honorees. You don’t have to dress up or hire a babysitter.

What they want is for you to be safe at home on your cozy couch. By purchasing a $50 or $100 ticket for Sabatini’s Pizza and Susquehanna Brewing Company beer, you can support them like you normally would at their yearly dinner. To purchase tickets, you can call 570-693-3555 or visit www.northeastsight.org.

It sounds like a fun time to me, so I’ll be glad to celebrate and support from home.

Mike McGinley is the Major Accounts Executive/Digital Strategist for the Times Leader. His column appears weekly.