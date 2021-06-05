Dominick Cristofori D’Alessandro, of West Pittston, graduated summa cum laude from the Catholic University of America on May 15, 2021. He received his Bachelor of Music degree in Piano Performance and Minor in Music Theory from the Benjamin T. Rome School of Music, Drama, and Art. Dominick was the recipient of the Presser Undergraduate Scholar Award for academic and musical excellence from the Presser Foundation. Additionally, the Department of Music Performance at the Rome School awarded him the Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award in Piano Performance.

In the fall, Dominick will pursue a Master of Music in Piano Performance from Temple University. He will study under the tutelage of Dr. Charles Abramovic at the Boyer College of Music and Dance and will begin work as a graduate teaching assistant. He is the son of Cynthia Stuccio D’Alessandro and Joseph D’Alessandro.

The Presser Foundation was established in 1939 under the Deeds of Trust and Will of the late Theodore Presser. It is one of the few private foundations in the United States dedicated solely to music education and music philanthropy. The Presser Foundation supports a broad range of classical symphonic, chamber, choral and vocal music performance and education through general operating and program grants to music organizations; capital grants for music building projects; undergraduate and graduate student awards; and assistance to retired music teachers. Much of the grant making focus of the Foundation is on organizations and institutions in the 75-mile radius surrounding Center City Philadelphia.