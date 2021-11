🔊 Listen to this

Members of The Knights of Lithuania, Council 143, recently met and finalized plans for the annual Kucios dinner. Kucios is the Lithuanian Christmas Eve dinner. It will be held at noon on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Msgr. Bendick Center, Pittston. Traditional Lithuanian food will be served. Cost of the meal is $22. Reservations can be made by calling 570-655-4761. Shown above are members of the Knights.