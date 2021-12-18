🔊 Listen to this

The Knights of Lithuania Council 143, Pittston, held its traditional Kucios Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 4at the Monsignor Bendik Center in Pittston. Kucios is the traditional dinner served on Christmas Eve in Lithuania and all over the world by people of Lithuanian ancestry. Installation of the new officers and committee chairpersons for 2022 followed the dinner. Shown are 2022 Officers and Committee Chairs, standing from left: Dennis Palladino – President and Ritual, Janet Palladino – Financial Secretary and Treasurer, Jean Mihalick – Past President and Installing Officer, Mary Claire Voveris – Trustee, Ron Voveris – Recording Secretary, Lithuanian Culture and Trustee, Eileen Kelly – Vice President, Don Waxmonsky – Sergeant at Arms, Sylvia Waxmonsky -Sunshine, Cathy Shulna- Historian, Amelia Schultz – Junior Member, Marilyn Fitzgerald – Lithuanian Affairs, and June Supey- Public Relations.