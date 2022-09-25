Ask people in our newsroom, and they’ll tell you reporter Kevin Carroll is a nice guy.

A professional. A hard worker. A gentleman.

When he slides on a pair of pink high heels and steps out onto Main Street in Pittston next Saturday, the gentlemen at his side are likely to see another side of Carroll — the competitive side we all see as he’s doing his job in this competitive media market.

“I do love to win,” Carroll said.

That’s one of the many reasons he was chosen to represent Times Leader Media Group on Oct. 1 at the Paint Pittston Pink Gentlemen’s Dash to raise money for cancer research.

“So everybody else, when they step up to the line, I hope they have that dawg in them, because I’m going to be coming for everybody,” Carroll said of the race, which will see men clad in pink heels and other pink attire dashing 50 meters down Main Street.

Paint Pittston Pink is an all-volunteer 501c3 organization whose mission is to bring the community together to support a cure for all cancers through research and clinical trials. It was founded by Barbara Sciandra and Qiana Lehman following Sciandra’s victory over breast cancer in 2013.

All competitiveness aside, that’s the real victory Carroll hopes to see.

“In the years since they’ve started doing the Paint Pittston Pink campaign, I’ve seen how much money they’ve been able to raise for cancer research, and ultimately to stop this horrific disease from taking any more lives,” he said. “To be part of that, in any way, is really meaningful for me. I’m really happy to have the opportunity to make a difference to that end.”

Participating is also meaningful for Carroll, as the event takes place in his backyard: He lives just across the Susquehanna River in West Pittston.

“This is my home, this is my community,” he said.

PPP starts in September and concludes early in October — Breast Cancer Awareness month — with a range of events from designer purse bingo to celebrity bartending to the 5K Race and the Gentlemen’s Dash. For a full list of events, visit https://paintpittstonpink.org/schedule/.

The dash has become the project’s biggest fundraiser. Before a heel even touches the pavement, the men compete by raising money for the race through sponsorships.

In nine years, over 70 men have participated, raising $635,000 for cancer research. The event raised a banner $84,000 in 2019 before having to be canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. It came back strong in 2021, raising nearly $135,000.

You can support Kevin at https://tinyurl.com/KevinsDash.

In addition to Carroll, this year’s participants are Anthony Capozucca, Frank Cawley, Ed Donnelly, Mike Duffy, John Farrell, Chris Kelly, Kyler Kovaleski, David Mahalak, Dominic Marianacci, Eric McDermott, and Michael Struckus.

For Carroll, being asked to run “was an honor,” he said.

“I’ve seen some of the names of people who have participated in the Gentlemen’s Dash over the years — people I consider good friends, people I admire. Some of the leaders in the greater Pittston Area have been asked to do this, as well as colleagues. To be able to be part of that incredible group of guys, that’s a big honor for me.”

All talk of competition aside, Carroll is looking forward to the camaraderie.

“I’d just like to address my gratitude toward Barb Sciandra and the rest of the PPP folks for allowing me to be a part of it,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to stepping out with the other gents.”

The big question: Has he ever worn heels before?

“Every weekend. This is a breeze for me,” Carroll said, flashing his trademark dry humor.

“To be very honest, I’ve never put on a pair of high heels in my life,” he quickly added.

“I wouldn’t say I’m worried. I feel that if you get worried about it you’re more likely to trip over yourself and make a mistake,” he said.

“I’m all about just doing it. Not thinking. You have to just empty your mind and go for it. That’s how you’re going to be successful running down Main Street.”

SUPPORT KEVIN’S DASH

https://tinyurl.com/KevinsDash