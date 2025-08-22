Luzerne County Councilman Jimmy Sabatino, seated in the black shirt, urges citizens to push legislators for passage of a state budget during Thursday’s county town hall at the Bear Creek Township municipal building. County officials say the state budget delay is impacting funding for county services, particularly in the human services division.

Luzerne County grant writer Michele Sparich, third from left, who has been temporarily overseeing the operational services division, speaks during Thursday’s town hall in Bear Creek Township. Also shown, from left, are: Judicial Services and Records Division Head Paula Radick, Correctional Services Division Head James Wilbur and Chief Solicitor Harry W. Skene.

Peter Kizis told Luzerne County administrators his wife, Nadine, forced him to attend Thursday night’s town hall at the Bear Creek Township municipal building, and he is glad she did.

“I’m leaving with a far greater appreciation of the functionality of this government, and the team gives off a great energy,” said Peter, indicating he has been a county resident for 75 years.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo and the eight division heads briefed the 14 citizens in attendance for more than an hour about some of the work in their departments and answered questions. County Council Vice Chairman Brian Thornton and Council member Jimmy Sabatino also participated.

Crocamo said she started holding the periodic town halls in the county of 76 municipalities because it is large and diverse. She said the administration and council are working together to “be the gold standard,” and many residents are unfamiliar with the inner workings.

The division head presenters: Paula Radick, judicial services and records; James Wilbur, correctional services; grant writer Michele Sparich, who has been temporarily overseeing operational services; Harry W. Skene, law division; Mary Roselle, budget/finance; Megan Stone, human services; and Jim Rose, administrative services.

Among the many topics covered Thursday, Wilbur told attendees he conservatively estimates more than half of the inmates in the county prison system have a substance use disorder and/or a history of mental health issues.

This prompted the creation of a medication-assisted treatment program for inmates suffering from opioid withdrawal, which was largely funded by the county’s opioid litigation settlement funds. The prison also has dedicated space to closely monitor newly incarcerated inmates in withdrawal, Wilbur said, noting they are particularly at risk of attempting suicide in the first 72 hours.

The county prison system has an average daily inmate population of 550 and a staff of more than 300, he said. Because many inmates return to the community, the focus is largely on reducing recidivism and trying to stop inmates from continuing to “get caught up in that criminal cycle,” he said. The prison recently partnered with the nonprofit Dress for Success and Luzerne County Community College to create a pilot program to help inmates prepare for future employment.

In the sheriff’s department, Crocamo said the new explosive-sniffing canine Hylee will be returning to training so she can also assist with missing person searches.

Sparich said the operational division has completed a hazard mitigation plan with consultant Michael Baker International Inc. that will be presented to county council at next week’s work session.

Required every five years, this plan reassesses natural and man-made threats to residents and possible ways to reduce the risks. The general hazards in this report will include earthquakes, flooding, ice jams, hurricanes, tropical storms, Nor’easters, landslides, infectious disease, mine subsidence and sinkholes, tornadoes, wildfires, cyber-terrorism, levee and dam failure and hazardous materials releases.

Other studies underway include a five-year financial plan, analysis and prioritization of county road and bridge repair needs and an examination of office spaces within county buildings, Crocamo said.

The space study, funded by a grant, will ensure offices are appropriately located for public access, she said, noting some types of filings require visits to multiple county buildings.

“That’s ridiculous,” she said.

Skene said he must work with all departments overseeing litigation and the review of thousands of contracts annually.

“Romilda has put together an outstanding team,” he said in reference to his fellow division heads.

Roselle said 2026 budget preparations are starting this week.

Stone announced the county Veteran Affairs Department has received a $15,000 grant to help veterans with transportation needs, including bus passes and vehicle repairs.

Bear Creek Village Mayor Walter Mitchell asked Stone about the impact of the closing of Keystone Mission’s overnight homeless shelter in Wilkes-Barre.

Stone said her division is part of a homeless coalition that has been working to assist county residents that had been served by Keystone Mission.

After her husband praised the county officials, Nadine Kiziz inquired about county active adult centers with many activities highlighted during the session. The county administrators said they will explore the possibility of submitting an application to add a center for the Bear Creek area community if there is strong interest and a viable location.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.