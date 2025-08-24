WILKES-BARRE — The 19th Annual Grandparents Raising Grandchildren (GRG) conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24, at the Woodlands Inn under new leadership.

GRG of NEPA has merged with GRG Advocacy Council, chaired by Frank Mariano, according to Howard Grossman, who headed GRG of NEPA. Grossman now joins the GRG Advocacy Council Board.

“I wouldn’t have merged with GRG Advocacy Council unless they agreed to expand out of Luzerne County,” Grossman said. “They have agreed to it and now we will cover the whole region making our cause even stronger.”

The merger took place in June.

Related Video

“GRG Advocacy Council had a decent budget and I was able to get them more money as part of the merger and it will all benefit everyone in the long run,” Grossman said.

GRG Advocacy Council is a non-profit organization dedicated to offering both information and support to grandparents and other kinship caregivers and their families.

Created in 2004, the organizations of Luzerne Coounty Human Services, The Area Agency of Aging for Luzerne/Wyoming Counties,and Jewish Family Service of Greater Wilkes-Barre banded together to form the GRG Coalition.

Slated to speak this year at the conference is state Sen. Patty Kim of Dauphin County, state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, Grossman and Mariano.

A hot lunch and snacks will be served free to GRG families.

According to Grossman, the conference is broken up into a morning and afternoon sessions.

Featured speakers will take place during the morning session and legal representatives will be available in the afternoon.

To register for the conference, call 570-822-1158, ext. 2386, or email Michael.bobrowski@luzernecounty.org.

Vendors my register at ccaging14@ptd.net.

For information on the upcoming GRR conference, go to grgnepa.org or contact Howard Grossman at 570-262-3443.