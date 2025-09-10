Thursday ceremony starts at 8:30 a.m.

Luzerne County sheriff deputies collect the 9/11 Memorial Flag from a state police trooper outside the county courthouse in Wilkes-Barre Wednesday afternoon for its display during Thursday’s public remembrance ceremony.

The 9/11 Memorial Flag is on display in the Luzerne County Courthouse rotunda in Wilkes-Barre for Thursday’s public remembrance ceremony.

County sheriff deputies retrieved the flag, delivered by a state police trooper, on Wednesday evening and secured it for display under the direction of flag curator Thomas McBrien.

According to a description of the flag, it was created after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, when people across the country looked for ways to “translate their grief into something positive.” Volunteers in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and Hunterdon County, New Jersey, formed “United We Stand, United We Sew” to stitch together the flag honoring victims, their families, rescuers and military troops who battled the Global War on Terrorism.

Measuring 22-by-32 feet, it includes nearly 3,000 small American flags representing each of the victims of the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Flight 93. It also contains approximately 86 flags from the origin countries of victims and flags from each of the first responder organizations that participated in the rescue and recovery.

