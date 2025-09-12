Joe Soprano, the longtime Times Leader writer and editor, has been announced as a posthumous inductee into the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association (PNA) Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025.

According to Justine Soprano, Joe’s wife, the honor comes after a lifetime of humble dedication to the newspaper industry.

“Joe’s mom once told me, when [Joe] was younger, he walked around to the neighbors and made a neighborhood newspaper. Even then, he was drawn to the newspaper business,” Justine Soprano said. “Being honored in this way would’ve meant so much to him. He didn’t work for the newspaper for the recognition. He worked for it because it’s what he wanted to do in life. I’m so proud to see him honored. It means so much to our family that his legacy is being remembered in this way.”

Soprano began working at the Times Leader in 1988 as a correspondent, and, over the years, wrote for the sports, news and features sections of the newspaper. Most recently, Soprano was the executive editor of the Times Leader, the position he held until his passing on July 6, 2025.

“The Times Leader is deeply proud to have nominated our late executive editor, Joe Soprano, for induction into the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Hall of Fame,” said Kerry Miscavage, Times Leader Media Group publisher. “Joe dedicated over 37 years of his life to this newsroom and to the community we serve. His leadership, humor and unwavering commitment to local journalism left a lasting mark on all of us. This honor is a fitting tribute to his legacy, and though he is no longer with us, his influence will continue to guide and inspire our work.”

Those who worked with Soprano have noted his enduring impact on their careers as a mentor in the newsroom.

“It was a privilege to know and work under Joe Soprano, and I am thrilled that he is being honored in this way,” said Liz Baumeister, Times Leader interim executive editor and news editor. “There is no one more deserving than our ‘Chief.’ I only regret that he is not here to take part and see how much he meant not only to his close colleagues, but to the entire newspaper industry.”

Mark Contreras, the former Times Leader publisher from 1995 to 1999, will join Soprano in the Class of 2025.

According to the Hall of Fame’s webpage:

“The Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have performed outstanding and distinguished service on behalf of the news media industry in the commonwealth. Hall of Famers have supported PNA, the PNA Foundation and/or MANSI Media, making a positive impact on the mission of these organizations through personal, professional and financial contributions.”

The PNA is celebrating its 100th year in 2025, and, in recognition of that anniversary, they will be inducting 25 people into the Class of 2025. The “25 in 2025,” as they are being called, will be recognized at the PNA’s 100th Anniversary Gala on Thursday, Nov. 13, at the Hershey Country Club.

In addition to Soprano and Contreras, the Class of 2025 will also include:

• Rep. Ryan Bizzarro — 2024 Pennsylvania NewsMedia Associate Advocate of the Year

• David Boardman — Temple University Klein College of Media and Communications

• Ed Condra — Media News Group

• Ruth Eddy — The Sentinel, Lewistown

• Terry Egger — The Philadelphia Inquirer

• Brandon Eyerly — Press Enterprise, Bloomsburg

• Marta Gouger — The Times News, Lehighton

• Joe Guty — Dillsburg Banner

• Larry Holeva — Media News Group

• Nancy Lane — Local Media Association CEO Emeritus

• Tom Lisi — LNP Media Group, Inc.

• Joe Lawrence — Trib Total Media, Tarentum

• Kelly Luvison — Gettysburg Times

• Chip Minemyer — The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown

• Tom Murse — LNP Media Group, Inc.

• Joe Picarillo — The Ridgway Record

• Jim Sachetti — Press Enterprise, Bloomsburg

• Dan Slep — Altoona Mirror

• Sharon Sorg — CNHI

• Lee Templeton — Trib Total Media, Tarentum

• Charlie Thompson — PennLive/The Patriot-News

• Robert Lee Vann — New Pittsburgh Courier

• Stan Wischnowski — Pittsburgh Post-Gazette