PITTSTON — The Greater Pittston Santa Squad (GPSS) is gearing up for fall activities in order to be prepared for the Christmas holiday.

Toy sign-ups for the 2025 Christmas Assistance Program will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 2; 10 a.m. t0 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5; 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 8; and 1o a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11.

All registrations will take place at the Santa Squad Headquarters at 53 William St., Pittston, site of the former Seton Catholic gym.

The Christmas Assistance Program is for families in need in the Pittston Area and Wyoming Area school districts. Each child will receive a minimum of three toys.

Registrations are for children up to the age of 14 by Dec. 31, 2025.

When registering, have a proof of residence, birth certificate or state ID with date of birth of each child, parent/guardian ID and a wish list of up to five items per child.

“We understand everything has gone up this year and we are going to do our best to provide all we can for the kids,” Anthony Marranca, GPSS president, said. “You can list five different toys and if you like clothing, you can use one of the slots for clothing.”

Since it’s inception in 2018, the GPSS has given out over $700,000 in toys to over 5,000 children.