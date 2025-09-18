EDWARDSVILLE — In January 2025, 35-year-old Rebecca Wolfe was diagnosed with stage four hypercalcemic small cell ovarian cancer.

The cancer was so aggressive that she lost her battle only 39 days after her diagnosis.

Rebecca loved kids and worked at a local Pittston daycare — ABC Kiddie Kampus — for 14 years.

After Rebecca’s death, her family was determined to keep her name and love alive. They wanted to continue doing the good that Rebecca would have done had she been here.

On what would have been her 36th birthday, April 27th, 2025, Rebecca’s family and friends came together for a benefit in honor of their “angel.”

The benefit was hosted at III Guys Pizza in Edwardsville. It featured over 100 raffle items, a 50/50 drawing, live music and face painting for the kids.

The turnout was fantastic. Rebecca’s family plans to hold the benefit yearly near her birthday, titled “Becca’s Blessings.”

They also plan to give out a memorial scholarship in Rebecca’s name with the proceeds from the Becca’s Blessings benefit annually. They decided the scholarship would be awarded to a daycare student where Rebecca used to work, ABC Kiddie Kampus.

Essays were submitted and the 2025 winner was presented with a $5,000 check toward tuition for the start of the new school year on Aug. 22, 2025. The recipient, Juliet Simmons, had “Miss Becca” as her first teacher when she was just 9 weeks old in the infant room. Juliet is now in the pre-k room.