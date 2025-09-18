The Wyoming Valley Women’s Club recently presented a check to representatives of the Greater Pittston Meals on Wheels, a nonprofit that has been in operation since 1968.

The organization serves the communities of Avoca, Duryea, Dupont, Exeter, Hughestown, Jenkins Twp., Pittston Twp., Pittston, West Pittston, Wyoming and Yatesville. Volunteers deliver meals and provide a friendly visit and safety check to elderly and disabled people, assuring the families peace of mind.

Meals on Wheels provides a hot meal, sandwich, fruit, dessert, and a snack delivered to the client’s home. Meals on Wheels of Greater Pittston serves 20,000 meals a year and has never received any federal, state or local funding.

This organization relies entirely on individuals, schools, church organizations and various businesses to make monetary and/or food donations throughout the year.

Volunteers are the backbone of Meals on Wheels. They assist in preparing the meals, delivering the meals, and sorting food donations throughout the year. Without volunteers, Meals on Wheels would not be able to carry out its work.

Those who are interested in either volunteering or donating to Meals on Wheels should contact Linda Falzone, Coordinator, at 570-655-0135.