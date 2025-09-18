Home News Wyoming Valley Women’s Club donates to Greater Pittston Meals on Wheels News Wyoming Valley Women’s Club donates to Greater Pittston Meals on Wheels September 18, 2025 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The Wyoming Valley Women’s Club recently presented a check to representatives of the Greater Pittston Meals on Wheels, a nonprofit that has been in operation since 1968. Volunteers deliver meals and provide friendly visits and safety checks to elderly and disabled people, giving families peace of mind. From left: Lois McHugh, Meals on Wheels board member; Debbie Hannon, Wyoming Valley Women’s Club treasurer; Linda Falzone, Meals on Wheels volunteer coordinator; and Linda Dessoye, Meals on Wheels board member and volunteer and Wyoming Valley Women’s Club Member and Publicity Committee member. Submitted Photo The Wyoming Valley Women’s Club recently presented a check to representatives of the Greater Pittston Meals on Wheels, a nonprofit that has been in operation since 1968. The organization serves the communities of Avoca, Duryea, Dupont, Exeter, Hughestown, Jenkins Twp., Pittston Twp., Pittston, West Pittston, Wyoming and Yatesville. Volunteers deliver meals and provide a friendly visit and safety check to elderly and disabled people, assuring the families peace of mind. Meals on Wheels provides a hot meal, sandwich, fruit, dessert, and a snack delivered to the client’s home. Meals on Wheels of Greater Pittston serves 20,000 meals a year and has never received any federal, state or local funding. This organization relies entirely on individuals, schools, church organizations and various businesses to make monetary and/or food donations throughout the year. Related Video Volunteers are the backbone of Meals on Wheels. They assist in preparing the meals, delivering the meals, and sorting food donations throughout the year. Without volunteers, Meals on Wheels would not be able to carry out its work. Those who are interested in either volunteering or donating to Meals on Wheels should contact Linda Falzone, Coordinator, at 570-655-0135. The Wyoming Valley Women’s Club is open to all females living in Northeast Pennsylvania. Monthly luncheons/meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month at noon. If you are interested in joining, please call either Anna Elmir, President, at 570-823-5984or Mary Reynolds, Membership Chairperson, at 570-362-0308. Advance reservations for the luncheon are mandatory. Current members will receive a call from the Reservation Committee with menu selections. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Luzerne County will provide access to 2022 election video surveillance footage Travel agent pleads guilty to deceiving vacationers; 10 cases are from Luzerne County Benefit raises $5,000 for Becca’s Blessings View Comments