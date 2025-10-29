The Luzerne County Ethics Commission hired a second enforcement attorney on Wednesday, leaving only one vacancy.

Under the county council-adopted ethics code, complaints must be opened and initially reviewed by an outside enforcement attorney contracted by the commission. The code requires a panel of three attorneys, with cases assigned on a rotating basis as an added check and balance. However, the three-attorney requirement is often unmet due to recruitment challenges, commission members have said.

Commission members agreed to step up advertising after Attorney Qiana Murphy Lehman, the lone attorney, resigned in May. Murphy Lehman expressed an interest in returning and was reappointed in September.

Two more applicants submitted proposals — Attorney Nesta N. Johnson, principal of Nesta Rose Consulting in Wilkes-Barre, and Attorney Rachel L. James from Johnson Duffie Stewart & Weidner, which is based in Cumberland County.

Related Video

Four of five commission members attended on Wednesday, with County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce absent.

Three commission members approved the appointment of James — citizens Ben Herring and Jay Notartomaso and county Administrative Services Division Head Jim Rose.

Commission Chair Walter Griffith, the county controller, voted no because he believes the commission should have its own budget to pay attorneys instead of relying on the county law office budget.

Johnson was not retained because the vote was tied, with Rose and Notartomaso voting yes and Herring and Griffith voting no.

In other business, Murphy Lehman said she is conducting a preliminary investigation of two pending ethics complaints. Complaint details remain confidential unless the matter results in a commission finding or the complaint filer discloses the matter.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.