Scan this QR code with your mobile device to register for the Turkey Trot.

PITTSTON — The Greater Pittston YMCA will conduct a Youth Turkey Trot, a 1-Mile and ½-Mile Fun Run will be held on Saturday, Nov. 22 at Charley Trippi Stadium, Yatesville.

Children ages 3 through 7 will run two laps (½-mile) at the track, and children 8 through 13 will run four laps (one-mile).

“Join us for the Y’s Inaugural Turkey Trot — a chance to bring our community together, to make memories, meet new friends and embrace being thankful,” Allyse Filipowich, Greater Pittston YMCA coordinator, said. “I think this would be a great community event for the younger kids.”

Pre-registration deadline for the event is Nov. 14 for the discounted rate of $10. After Nov. 14, registration is $15. Same day of the event registration is 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., also $15.

Related Video

To register for the Turkey Trot, scan the QR code provided.

For informaion, contact Filipowich at alyse.filipowich@WVYMCA.org or 570-931-3789.