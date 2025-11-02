Hair at Ten, 49 Broad St., Pittston, is located at the entrance of the Pittston Memorial Library.

Teniequa Bryan, seated, owner of Hair on Ten, is shown with staff, from left: Jamie Echevarria, Abby Plunkett, Howrasha Bryan, and Niante Mungin.

PITTSTON — The Hair On Ten Salon held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at their new location, just a few doors down from the former location at 49 Broad St., Suite 2, on Thursday, Oct. 23.

In order to expand, it was necessary to move the salon to a larger location at Broad St.

For owner, Teniequa Bryan, a 2010 graduate from Pittston Area, is a veteran hairstylist, decided to open her own establishment in 2022, she opened Hair On Ten.

“I used to work in a salon in Scranton, but I was raised here in Pittston and I wanted to bring something back here,” Bryan said. “We don’t have a natural hair salon so that’s why I decided to bring it here to Pittston.”

With a staff of four stylists and one nail technician, Bryan’s salon specializes in all things extensions and more. From knotless braids, locs, and cornrows to hair weaves, natural presses, and micro links, their talented stylists are passionate about helping clients look and feel their best.

Bryan considers her establishment as a “Salon that prides itself on professionalism, cleanliness, comfort, and respect from stylist to client and vice versa. Retention and relationships are the foundation of their success, creating a space where clients feel valued, confident, and cared for.”

Hair On Ten is not strictly a woman’s salon — men are always welcome.

Salon hours are by appointment only, Monday through Thursday: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday closed.

To schedule an appointment, call 570-410-0558.

For any questions, email the salon at hairontensalon@gmail.com.

Look for Hair on Ten Salon on Facebook at https://tinyurl.com/3un4dkeu.