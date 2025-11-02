The heavy machine operator carefully separates materials for recycling of what’s left of the West Pittston Armory.

The West Pittston Armory has been a landmark that has stood the test of time, including several major floods since 1959. The building demolition began at the rear of the building, progressing forward.

WEST PITTSTON — Demolition of the West Pittston Armory, a landmark in the Garden Village since 1959, has begun, making way for projects, including the relocation of the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority pump station to the site.

The pumping station, located across the street from the armory, will be relocated to make way for a future levee.

Ellen Quinn, West Pittston Borough council president, said the pump would also need to be moved to ensure the separation of stormwater from the sanitation.

West Pittston officials acquired the armory and its 3.3 acres in October 2022 for $35,000.

After three years of owning the land, the borough council recently made the difficult decision to demolish the structure due to health and safety concerns, rising insurance costs, and the need for future flood prevention projects.

On Sunday, Aug. 17, former guardsmen who served at the West Pittston Armory gathered for one last time to say goodbye to their former home.

Over three dozen men had the opportunity to tour the armory over a two-hour period and reminisce about their time served, both during good times and troubled times.