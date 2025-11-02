PITTSTON — The art exhibit of local artist Leandra Hetro was a success held on Friday, Oct. 24
at Art e Fetks Gallery.
Each piece reflects her deep appreciation for the quiet beauty found in everyday life and the shared connection we experience through memory and place.
“A lot of my pieces are from places that I have wandered to that have created a sense of peace in my life,” Hetro said. “I love painting things that make others smile or share stories of having wandered there too.”
Hetro’s exhibition will be displayed at Art e Fekts Gallery through mid-November.
For information, visit www.artefektsgallery.com or follow Art e Fekts Gallery on Facebook and Instagram.
—Tony Callaio