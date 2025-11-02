Artist Leandra Hetro, center, poses with friend Lisa DeAngelo, as her Uncle, John Hetro, shows the photo he just took of them during Leandra’s art exhibit at Art e Fekts Gallery, Pittston, on Oct. 24.

From one artist to another, Piera Santi-Marotto, left, an accomplished artist herself who also had an art showing at Art e Fekts Gallery, chats with Leandra Hetro during Hetro’s showing.

Titled ‘A Little Old Fashion,’ one ofthe pieces painted by artist Leandra Hetro sold at her exhibit at Art e Fekts Gallery, Pittston.

PITTSTON — The art exhibit of local artist Leandra Hetro was a success held on Friday, Oct. 24

at Art e Fetks Gallery.

Each piece reflects her deep appreciation for the quiet beauty found in everyday life and the shared connection we experience through memory and place.

“A lot of my pieces are from places that I have wandered to that have created a sense of peace in my life,” Hetro said. “I love painting things that make others smile or share stories of having wandered there too.”

Hetro’s exhibition will be displayed at Art e Fekts Gallery through mid-November.

For information, visit www.artefektsgallery.com or follow Art e Fekts Gallery on Facebook and Instagram.

—Tony Callaio