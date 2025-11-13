Thomas M. Shubilla has resigned as Luzerne County Democratic Party chair, citing his demanding schedule and other commitments.

Shubilla took over the chairmanship in July 2023, when Kathy Bozinski resigned from the post to accept a state position. Shubilla had been serving as party vice chairman under Bozinski.

Current Party Vice Chairwoman Maryann Velez will temporarily serve as party chair, but she emphasized Thursday she is not seeking the post for an extended period because she is extremely busy with an existing nonprofit concentrating on housing needs and a new one that will address workforce development.

Shubilla said he decided to immediately step down from the leadership role “after careful consideration.”

Related Video

He said he has become increasingly busy at work and with his duties as an elected Plains Township commissioner. He is also focused on an upcoming book publication and said the time “required to lead the party effectively is no longer something I can give in the way it deserves.”

“When I first stepped into this role, my goal was simple: to strengthen our organization, build partnerships, and help Democrats win again in Luzerne County,” Shubilla said in a statement. “I believe we have done that and more.”

Shubilla said he and other party leaders have worked with local committees, candidates and outside groups in the last two municipal elections “to rebuild the momentum we had lost.”

“Together, we won eight County Council seats, a Controller’s race, a county Court of Common Pleas Judge’s seat, and numerous local offices across the county,” Shubilla said. “Even in a rough presidential election year, we were able to come together to work towards a common goal of electing Democrats, focusing on the issues that matter, and working together.”

Those victories were “not the result of luck” and stemmed from hard work, a “shared belief in what our party stands for, and a focused message,” Shubilla said.

“I believe we have left the Luzerne County Democratic Party in a better place today than when I took over as chair in 2023. In addition, I hope the progress we have brought to the party will continue,” Shubilla said.

He thanked Velez and described her as the “best vice-chair in the world,” saying she stood by him throughout his time as chair and has been “dedicated and committed to the party.”

Shubilla said on Thursday that a new Democratic Party chair must be elected by committee members in 2026. For that process, county Democrats elect committee members in the primary — one man and one woman in each of the 186 voting precincts, or a total 372. Those committee members then meet shortly after the primary election is certified to elect the chair.

Velez, of Duryea, is the founder and president/CEO of the local nonprofit UNA, a volunteer-based organization that works for the citizens of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.