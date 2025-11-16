PITTSTON — Paul John Caprari, proprietor of Professional Hearing Aid Service, was recognized by International Hearing Society President Michael Anderozzi in appreciation of Caprari’s 50 years of continuous membership and loyal commitment to the hearing-impaired community.

“With offices in Pittston and Philadelphia, we are a third-generation hearing health care organization,” Caprari said. “My father opened our first hearing aid office in 1969 in New York, and now my son, Nicholas Caprari, covers Philadelphia.”

Caprari attended Marywood University’s Communication Disorder Program and is a graduate of State University of New York.

Caprari and his wife, Paula, have five children and reside in Pittston.