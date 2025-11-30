Luzerne County Council is emphasizing federal American Rescue Plan Act funding recipients must heed deadlines to complete their projects.

Luzerne County must close out its federal American Rescue Plan Act program this time next year, prompting a County Council warning to funding recipients that requested more time to complete their projects.

Two project extensions council approved last week were to Nov. 30, 2026.

Council had earmarked $55 million in American Rescue awards to more than 100 nonprofits, businesses, municipalities, and municipal authorities in March 2023 to complete a range of projects, primarily covering infrastructure, public assistance, and community service.

Council Chairman John Lombardo said during last week’s meeting there was some initial speculation the federal government may extend the deadline, but that appears unlikely.

“Please, we need to get these projects done,” Lombardo said. “They’re all very good projects. They deserved the money that they received.”

Council Vice Chairman Brian Thornton said he does not believe some entities “fully understand” the urgency, even though they all had to sign formal agreements to comply with American Rescue program requirements. He said the project deadline goes beyond completion of a project or program and also includes the processing of all vendor bills and mandatory fiscal reports.

County Operational Services Division Head Michele Sparich emphasized there is no wiggle room for funding recipients, because the county must spend all American Rescue funds so they are “off the county books” by the end of 2026.

Sparich noted the majority of projects are closed out.

Thornton asked what happens if an outside entity inadvertently fails to wrap up a project within the deadline.

Sparich said the entity would have to repay its awarded funds.

To ensure all requirements are clear, Sparich said she will work with Maryland-based Booth Management Consulting to send a communication to outside entities stressing all mandates and ramifications if they are not met.

“Especially the consequences,” Thornton said.

Council retained Booth Management to ensure the county complies with federal regulations and auditing.

Lombardo said he will be personally monitoring all remaining projects in the first quarter of 2026 to verify whether they are progressing as promised.

Thornton was particularly concerned about an extension for Shickshinny borough’s Sanitary Sewer Authority, which obtained a $387,000 allocation to rehabilitate its wastewater treatment plant.

The authority had already received an extension to Nov. 30 this year and sought another until Nov. 30, 2026.

Its request said JP Environmental LLC is under contract to complete the “sludge drying bed and drop pipe replacement” work.

“The extension is being requested due to potential winter weather concerns, the time required to procure testing materials needed, and the contractor’s schedule,” the request said. “The notice to proceed was issued; however, the work will likely continue into early 2026.”

West Pittston submitted the other request until Nov. 30. Council earmarked $2 million toward a borough stormwater separation project to eliminate localized flooding and improve water quality.

Council previously extended the borough’s project completion deadline to Sept. 30, 2026.

The borough’s application said the lowest responsible bid was less than expected, which will allow additional locations to be included in the $4.6 million project. The additional work will be completed by the end of August, allowing project closeout before Nov. 30, 2026, it said. The borough also received a $2.6 million Pennsylvania H2O Grant for the project.

Both requests were unanimously approved by council last week, along with three others:

• Hazle Township Municipal Authority

The authority was awarded $2 million to replace three underground wastewater pump stations with new above-ground ones and address a sewer force main. The project completion was extended from Nov. 30 this year to July 15, 2026.

Its request cited the “extensive amount of time required to engineer, design, permit, advertise, bid, and construct” the project, which totals $4.1 million. The authority fully expects the contractor to complete all pump station work by June 25, it said.

• Harveys Lake

Council earmarked $855,000 for the construction of a public safety support building to house emergency response vehicles, store public safety equipment, and provide employee office space. The borough sought an extension to June 30, indicating the project is scheduled for completion and closeout in May.

• Jewish Community Alliance of Northeastern Pennsylvania

Council earmarked $1.1 million to fund a master plan for recreational enhancements in the area of Nesbitt and Kirby parks, and initial work concentrated on the Kirby Park pond, including a trail, water quality improvements, and new lighting.

The Alliance had agreed to serve as a pass-through entity for the multi-municipal project, with representatives stressing that no funding would be allocated to the Alliance.

Both the pond work and master plan are wrapping up, but an extension to Sept. 30 is needed for a required audit, its request said. The audit of 2025 cannot begin until 2026, and the extension will allow auditors adequate time to complete it.

