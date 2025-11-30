PITTSTON — Eleven-year-old Jaxson Smith, of Pittston, has been named the 2025 City of Pittston Christmas Ambassador.

Intermediate School Vice Principal Tiffany Ferentino and Principal Jennaro Zangardi nominated Smith, a fifth grade student at Pittston Area Intermediate School.

“We were surprised when we got the call about Jaxson being named ambassador,” Jaxson’s mom Sabrina said. “We thought it was a scam call, but when we realized it wasn’t, we were all thrilled. I even thought it was my sister playing a prank.”

Jaxson said he’s excited and surprised to be named ambassador and to have the opportunity to light the city’s official Christmas tree on Saturday, Dec. 6, after the Toy Truck Parade and the arrival of Santa Claus at the Tomato Festival lower lot on Main Street.

“It was amazing to be nominated and to be chosen to be the Christmas Ambassador,” Jaxson said. “I’m thrilled and can’t wait to light the Christmas tree.”

“He brings so much happiness to the school,” Ferentino said. “He always has a smile on his face; he’s a sweet kid.”

Jaxson said he loves school and, just as important, he loves to celebrate Halloween and watch horror movies.

“Every year, this is something I look forward to having a member of our community that participates in our Christmas celebration,” City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo said. “I’m very excited to light the tree with Jaxson this coming week, and this tradition has become important and near and dear to my heart. I also look forward to talking to Jaxson about horror movies.”