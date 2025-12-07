PITTSTON — With rising grocery store costs, every bit helps, and the City of Pittston has acknowledged these hardships for its residents.

The city’s Office of Community Development has partnered with CEO Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank and the Downtown Pittston Partnership to launch the Pittston City Food Distribution Pantry.

The pantry will distribute food monthly, designed to help meet the growing nutritional needs of residents.

Beginning Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, Pittston residents are invited to visit the Pittston Memorial Library’s Cosgrove Room, 47 Broad St., between 4 and 6 p.m.

At each distribution, participants will have access to free pantry staples, fresh produce, meats, and additional items aimed at supporting local households.

Residents of the city planning to attend are encouraged to pre-register online at: https://tinyurl.com/mwcdzzye.

“We are incredibly proud to bring this program to the City of Pittston,” Shannon Bonacci, Office of Community Development director, said. “Food insecurity continues to impact families across our region, and it is our mission to help ease that burden by providing consistent, reliable access to nutritious food.”

Mary Kroptavich, Main Street Manager, echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the importance of community partnerships.

“Programs like this help strengthen Pittston from the inside out,” Kroptavich said. “Organizations like CEO Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank do vital work across Northeast Pennsylvania, and we’re grateful to collaborate with them. Our priority is to connect residents with meaningful support services—and food assistance is always at the top of that list.”

The Pittston City Food Distribution Pantry will operate once per month moving forward, offering a dependable resource for individuals and families seeking supplemental food assistance.

For more information, please contact the City of Pittston Office of Community Development or visit www.pittstoncity.gov.