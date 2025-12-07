Alina Staicu, a former Miss Elegant Universe, will co-star in the movie ‘After the Beep,’ to be shot in Greater Pittston.

Vinnie Langdon III, is the director, producer, writer, and male lead in the movie ‘After the Beep’ to be shot in and around Pittston.

PITTSTON — The City of Pittston isn’t exactly known as the Hollywood of the east, but if city Mayor Michael Lombardo had his way, he would welcome the idea with opened arms.

Filmmaker, director and actor, Vinnie Langdon III, just might be the guy that could help Mayor Lombardo make that idea come true.

Langdon, a native of Vacaville, California, is an award-winning veteran of the entertainment industry as a director/actor/editor/producer and even hosted of a syndicated TV show from 2020 to 2024.

The soon-to-be 36-year-old, now residing in Pittston, has over 80 director credits, 54 acting credits, and 58 editor credits, 43 writer credits and 29 producer credits to his name.

Langdon is planning a new 90-minute movie production to be filmed in Pittston titled “After the Beep.”

According to Langdon, the film centers on a couple fleeing from a past tragedy and move into a small Northeastern Pennsylvania community in desperation for a new start. However, once they arrive, fears kick in, as things only seem to get worse.

Although Langdon has focused most of his attention on film shorts, this production will be a full-scale movie.

“The script is 90 pages so it will average an hour and a half time frame,” Langdon said. “Short films are fun, but this one is scheduled for 21 film days so it’s a little bit longer process and using a lot more people than just five to 10 people in the crew.”

Langdon said he’d like at least 80% of the film to be shot in Pittston and West Pittston but there is a carnival scene and working out those logistics will come as the project moves forward.

He is hoping to beginning shooting between January and May of 2026, all of course depending on the funding for the project.

Langdon is currently conducting a crowdfunding campaign until the end of January hoping to raise funds to support the movie. You can follow the link to donate towards the project by going to https://tinyurl.com/jpsmsp48.

The funds will go towards cast and crew payroll, AirBNB lodging, special effects, makeup artist, and to secure scene locations.

Langdon also mentioned regarding those people interested in donating larger funds, the film project will offer everything from a free digital image of the movie or an autographed movie poster of the cast, to a signed script, or your name mentioned in the movie. He said one could even get a speaking role if the donation is large enough. Interested in being an associate producer, Langdon is all for it, if the price is right for your budget.

“Vinnie is a good friend of the city and he’s extremely talented,” Lombardo said. “This project fits right into the art centric revitalization of the city.”

Years ago, Lombardo created Pistol City Films, a non-profit arm of the city to offer pass-through tax credits for film projects such as “After the Beep.”

“Vinnie brings a lot to the table and the trailer for the movie is really cool,” Lombardo added. “I’m going to reach out to the state’s film credit office to see if we can help put this thing together for Vinnie and get an end product worthy of his talent and worthy of the level of the arts and entertainment that currently exists in the city.”

Movie productions have been shot in Greater Pittston or mention towns in Greater Pittston, which was the case in the opening of the blockbuster movie, “The Irishman” starring Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino.

Who can forget the national attention on West Pittston when the Smurl family claimed their home was haunted. The movie titled “The Haunted” (1991), wasn’t shot in West Pittston, but obviously takes place there, starred the late Sally Kirkland.

“The Conjuring: Last Rites” (2025), is another film on the Smurl family mentioning West Pittston.

In 2014 and 2015, several movie shorts were filmed in Pittston.

“Adriane’s Truth” (2014), “Slay Bells” (2015), and “Issues” (c. 2015) was shot at the Tomato Bar & Bistro.

In 2015 the move “All in Time” was shot in part of Wilkes-Barre as well as Pittston. If you are interested in watching a film with familiar local scenery, check out the flick on the streaming channel Fawesome or can be rented on Prime.

Local filmmakers Robert Savakinus and Jon Yonkondy have often used Greater Pittston as a backdrop to their movie production.

Savakinus shot scenes for the movie “Bitter Souls” (2024) at Ballyhoo Ice Cream & Candy Store in West Pittston and Gober’s Deco Lounge, Exeter. The movie is about a teenage girl being resurrected with the use of black magic. She uses her powers to exact vengeance on her tormentors.

He’s also known for productions such as “Hanson’s Park Amusement Park,” “Full Steam Ahead-Steamtown National Historic Site,” “Return to Rocky Glen Park,” as well as, “Agnes,” the film on the 1972 tropical storm that ravished Wyoming Valley.

Yonkondy, Wyoming Area alum, is a writer/director, producer of “Baby Frankenstein” (2015) and “Susquehanna.” The majority of “Baby Frankenstein” was shot in Exeter. You can see the movie on Prime Video (with Prime membership), Fawesome, and Tubi, all for free.

Another of Yonkondy’s productions, “Rock & Roll vs. The Invisible Bees” was filmed in and around Pittston as well.

As the project begins to wind up, Langdon will be scouting location shots as well as movie extras so stay tuned to his Facebook page for further announcements at www.facebook.com/vinnielangdon.