Home News Greater Pittston Women’s Club hosts annual holiday party News Greater Pittston Women’s Club hosts annual holiday party By Tony Callaio For Sunday Dispatch - December 14, 2025 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp By Tony Callaio For Sunday Dispatch Laura Carter, left, of My Sister’s Granola, Brandi Bartush, Greater Pittston Chamber of Commcerce, and Danielle Crisano, Domestick Godess Goods, right, pause for a photo at the Greater Pittston Women’s Club’s annual Holiday Party and Marketplace. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Stacey Novak, left, of Rustic Cottage, is shown selling some of her Christmas items to Kimberley Rosentel, right. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch The Greater Pittston Women’s Network duo in charge, Michelle Mikitish, left, Greater Pittston Chamber president, and Brandi Bartush, Chamber director of operations. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Gwen Galasso makes a Christmas hauling at the Greater Pittston Women’s Network’s Holiday Party and Marketplace at the Mohegan Pennsylvania Casino Grand Ballroom. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Over two dozen vendors were on hand for the Greater Pittston Women’s Network’s Holiday Party and Marketplace at Mohegan Pennsylvania on Dec. 10. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch ❮ ❯ PLAINS TOWNSHIP — The annual Greater Pittston Holiday Party and Marketplace was held at the Mohegan Pennsylvania Casino Ballroom on Wednesday, Dec. 10. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR City of Pittston Shop with a Cop held Wyoming Borough marks 140th anniversary Pittston Knights of Columbus host Coats for Kids giveaway View Comments