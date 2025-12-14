Laura Carter, left, of My Sister’s Granola, Brandi Bartush, Greater Pittston Chamber of Commcerce, and Danielle Crisano, Domestick Godess Goods, right, pause for a photo at the Greater Pittston Women’s Club’s annual Holiday Party and Marketplace. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Laura Carter, left, of My Sister’s Granola, Brandi Bartush, Greater Pittston Chamber of Commcerce, and Danielle Crisano, Domestick Godess Goods, right, pause for a photo at the Greater Pittston Women’s Club’s annual Holiday Party and Marketplace.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

<p>Stacey Novak, left, of Rustic Cottage, is shown selling some of her Christmas items to Kimberley Rosentel, right.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Stacey Novak, left, of Rustic Cottage, is shown selling some of her Christmas items to Kimberley Rosentel, right.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>The Greater Pittston Women’s Network duo in charge, Michelle Mikitish, left, Greater Pittston Chamber president, and Brandi Bartush, Chamber director of operations.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

The Greater Pittston Women’s Network duo in charge, Michelle Mikitish, left, Greater Pittston Chamber president, and Brandi Bartush, Chamber director of operations.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Gwen Galasso makes a Christmas hauling at the Greater Pittston Women’s Network’s Holiday Party and Marketplace at the Mohegan Pennsylvania Casino Grand Ballroom.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Gwen Galasso makes a Christmas hauling at the Greater Pittston Women’s Network’s Holiday Party and Marketplace at the Mohegan Pennsylvania Casino Grand Ballroom.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Over two dozen vendors were on hand for the Greater Pittston Women’s Network’s Holiday Party and Marketplace at Mohegan Pennsylvania on Dec. 10.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Over two dozen vendors were on hand for the Greater Pittston Women’s Network’s Holiday Party and Marketplace at Mohegan Pennsylvania on Dec. 10.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

PLAINS TOWNSHIP — The annual Greater Pittston Holiday Party and Marketplace was held at the Mohegan Pennsylvania Casino Ballroom on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR