Fifty columns down, two more to go in 2025.

When one looks back at 52 weeks, we all say it went by so fast, but in fact, we know it did not.

There’s a logical explanation for feeling like time goes by fast. Theorists say we tend to perceive time as going by faster for a mix of psychological, neurological, and lifestyle reasons — and it’s especially common as we get older.

Our brain measures time not by a clock but through memories, and the older you get, the more your routine becomes, the fewer memories are formed. So when you look back at time with fewer memories, life feels compressed, making it seem time has gone by quickly.

This theory may explain why your childhood memories are more vivid and time felt endless.

For example, when you are 10 years old, one year equates to 10% of your life, but when you are 50 years old, one year is only 2% of your life. Your brain unconsciously compares the new to all past times, making it feel shorter.

Essentially, time doesn’t actually speed up — our perception of it does, shaped by memory, attention, routine, and age.

Did 2025 fly by for you, or did it drag on?

This is the time of year when we reflect and take note of the losses in the world.

This past year, we lost Pope Francis, actors Gene Hackman, Val Kilmer, Loretta Swit of MASH, Malcolm Jamal Warner from the Cosby Show, beloved George Wendt of Cheers, comedian Ruth Buzzi, and legends Robert Redford and Diane Keaton.

Singers like giants Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys, Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone, Roberta Flack, Wayne Osmond, the one and only Ozzy Osbourne, and my dad’s favorite, Connie Francis, passed away this year.

We also lost Vice President Dick Cheney this year, who became very vocal against the current administration, especially in the last year of his life.

So many of you lost dear ones this year, making the holiday season very difficult to navigate, and to those people who lost someone special, celebrate them in the best mind and spirit you can give. Make them happy in knowing you were happy for them being in your life.

With 11 days left until Christmas, it’s time to get serious about holiday plans. When and where are you worshiping, where will you be dining, did you get all the presents bought, and did you buy all the wine and spirits for guests?

It’s crunch time, so good luck.

Another part about this time of the year is being inspired by goodness and light, yes; I stole the line from the song.

There have been so many good things happening and I believe it’s when Greater Pittston shines the most.

From what became a call from desperation to an overwhelming success in a few short years, the Greater Pittston Santa Squad (GPSS) continues to be a beacon of light for many economically stressed families being able to make their children happy at Christmas.

Once again, the organization has come to the rescue, and this year, over 1,600 children in Greater Pittston will have at least five gifts to open each on Christmas Day.

Through the generosity of angel donors and money raised by GPSS to purchase toys and bicycles, there will be a lot of smiling faces in 12 days.

Congratulations to founder and President Tony Marranca and his extremely hard-working team for getting the job done again.

Congrats also goes out the City of Pittston’s Shop with a Cop nonprofit organization for giving 200 to 300 children for the opportunity to each spend $100 cash for gift items for their family and friends.

It takes a lot of effort to organize an effort of the size of Shop with a Cop.

Mary Kroptavich, Mayor Michael Lombardo, Cara Wengen, and so many others from the city oversee the fundraiser and giveaway each year.

Children are thrilled, local vendors are happy, and law enforcement officers are more than pleased to take the children from vendor to vendor to shop.

It’s a brilliant way for children to see that officers of the law are just like them—human.

I hope organizations like Shop with a Cop and GPSS are around for many years to come.

The Pittston Knights of Columbus even gets into the act of giving, coats that is, when they have their Coats for Kids campaign. This year, they have given away nearly 300 coats to children, ensuring that no child will be cold during the winter.

Another program created at the City of Pittston’s Office of Community Development, is a monthly food distribution, with the first one taking place this past week.

Food distribution is very common over Thanksgiving and Christmas, but not widely seen on a monthly basis.

City officials feel giving back to the community is essential, and it’s done through a partnership with the CEO/Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank and the Downtown Pittston Partnership.

Those participating received pasta, cereal, peanut butter, potatoes, yams, ham, milk and even paper products. Even menu literature was available to take.

The inaugural signup group consisted of 150 people, and food pick up will be held at the Cosgrove Room of the Pittston Memorial Library.

And finally, tomorrow is the beginning of Hanukkah, and to those celebrating, Happy Hanukkah to you all.

Quote of the week

“Christmas is most truly Christmas when we celebrate it by giving the light of love to those who need it most.” —Ruth Carter Stapleton

Thought of the week

“The best of all gifts around any Christmas tree: the presence of a happy family all wrapped up in each other.” —Burton Hills

Bumper sticker

“At Christmas, all roads lead home.” —Marjorie Holmes