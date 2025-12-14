An annual favorite is Richie Kossuth, right, reading the ‘The Night Before Christmas’ to the athletes of Victory Sport.

Victory Sports athlets enjoyed dancing to the music of Brandon John and Richie Kossuth at the annual Christmas Dinner Dance.

Donating 100 T-shirts to Victory Sports is John, left, and Janet Cremard, right, to Victory Sports President Fred DeSanto.

Victory Sports athlete Ray Black, right, presented league President Fred DeSanto, left, with a handmade sign for DeSanto. DeSanto had the sign mounted and will hang in his office.

PITTSTON — Athletes, family, and friends gathered at St. Joseph Marello Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 9 for the annual Victory Sports Christmas Dinner Dance.

A program was held to honor the Man and Woman of the Year nominees.

Dan Berry Jr. and Antonio Gallo were named Co-Man of the Year and Nancy Berry was named Woman of the Year.

One hundred Victory Sports T-shirts were donated to the athletes by John and Janet Cremard.

Brandon John and Richie Kossuth provided the live music and Kossuth read “The Night Before Christmas.”

Fred DeSanto serves as league president.