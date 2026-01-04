Pro basketball player Mia Hopkins addresses the basketball campers in closing out the first of two sessions on Monday, Dec. 30.

Pittston Area up-and-coming player, Lexi Noone, aids one of the basketball campers at the Pittston Area gym.

YATESVILLE — Professional basketball player Mia Hopkins, a Pittston native and graduate of Pittston Area, was back in town to hold a basketball camp for children.

The camp was held on Dec. 29 and 30 for two age groups of children. The camp was co-ed. Hopkins went over drills of ball-handling and shooting as well as offense and defense strategy.

Hopkins has been playing professionally in Brazil. Last year, she took home MVP honors at the end of the season.

Hopkins has played in 36 countries in her professional career and recently won the 1-on-1 basketball championship and was declared the Queen of the Court of the All-Star game, representing her team Cerrado in Brazil.

She is a former member of the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters.