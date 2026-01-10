Action Together NEPA will join with Rep. Jim Haddock to give away more than $14,000 in $50 gift cards for Gerrity’s Supermarkets to those in need at noon Tuesday , Jan. 13, at Haddock’s office in Hughestown.

Organizers from Action Together will join Rep. Haddock to distribute 280 gift cards at his Hughestown office, 42 Center St., Hughestown.

The event will be a drive-through distribution, so people can stay warm in their vehicles when lining up to receive gift cards. Limit: one gift card per family.

“Many families in NEPA and across the country are struggling to afford the necessities, including groceries,” said Action Together NEPA Executive Director Alisha Hoffman-Mirilovich. “The need for support is constant, not just during the holidays. We are thrilled to collaborate with Haddock’s office to assist families in the 118th District. Sometimes just a small bit of relief can make a huge difference.”

Related Video

Haddock, D-Pittston Township, said he hears from people regularly who are struggling with high food prices.

“People are well-aware that prices have not dropped on day one,” Haddock said. “Holding this gift card giveaway at the beginning of a New Year will be a help with food insecurity. I am proud to partner with Action Together NEPA and Gerrity’s Supermarkets to help put food on the table for struggling families.”

EVENT DETAILS

Who: Action Together NEPA with Rep. Jim Haddock

What: New Year grocery gift card giveaway

When: Noon Tuesday, Jan. 13