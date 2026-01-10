Action Together NEPA will join with Rep. Jim Haddock to give away more than $14,000 in $50 gift cards for Gerrity’s Supermarkets to those in need at noon Tuesday at Haddock’s office in Hughestown.
Organizers from Action Together will join Rep. Haddock to distribute 280 gift cards at his Hughestown office, 42 Center St., Hughestown.
The event will be a drive-through distribution, so people can stay warm in their vehicles when lining up to receive gift cards. Limit: one gift card per family.
“Many families in NEPA and across the country are struggling to afford the necessities, including groceries,” said Action Together NEPA Executive Director Alisha Hoffman-Mirilovich. “The need for support is constant, not just during the holidays. We are thrilled to collaborate with Haddock’s office to assist families in the 118th District. Sometimes just a small bit of relief can make a huge difference.”
Haddock, D-Pittston Township, said he hears from people regularly who are struggling with high food prices.
“People are well-aware that prices have not dropped on day one,” Haddock said. “Holding this gift card giveaway at the beginning of a New Year will be a help with food insecurity. I am proud to partner with Action Together NEPA and Gerrity’s Supermarkets to help put food on the table for struggling families.”