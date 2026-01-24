Mike Riddle, back center, leads the participants of the basketball clinic at the Oblates of St. Joseph sponsored by the Greater Pittston Knights of Columbus 372 on Jan. 19.

LAFLIN — The Greater Pittston Knights of Columbus Council 372 held the 3rd Annual Free Throw Contest on Jan. 19 at the Oblates of St. Joseph gym.

Boys and girls ages 9 to 14 attended the Oblates to participate in the contest. Each child was also able to participate in a basketball clinic.

Mike Riddle managed the clinic along with representatives from Misericordia University’s men’s basketball team.

There were many different champions awarded for making the most free throws in their age group. The winners are as follows:

Girls: Savannah Slayton, 9; Giavanna Stuchus, 10; Natalie Lambert, 11; Grace Keating, 12; Eleni Sanchez, 13; and Sofia Riddle, 14.

Boys: Carmen Lambert, 9; Marco Scatton, 10; Logan Brill, 11; Gerald Paglianite, 12; and Jared Kolody, 14.