For the second year, Luzerne County won’t be borrowing funds to help pay bills until real estate tax revenue comes in, county Budget/Finance Division Head Mary Roselle announced during this week’s work session.

County officials had gathered in the courthouse rotunda a little over a year ago to announce 2025 would be the first year without a tax and revenue anticipation loan, describing survival without the annual short-term borrowing as a “fiscal milestone” at that time.

The county had relied on such loans for many years, long before the 2012 switch to a home rule structure, resulting in interest payments. As an example, the interest totaled $554,223 on $211.5 million in tax anticipation loans during a 13-year period starting in 2012, officials have said.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo asked Tuesday work session attendees to “listen very carefully” to Roselle’s announcement, saying the administration is working hard and successfully to continue improving county finances.

“We are committed to efficiencies and to doing what’s right fiscally,” Crocamo said.

Roselle said her division has concentrated on managing cash flow and “moving money around” to maximize interest.

“We believe we’re in good shape to not have to do that again,” Roselle said in reference to the temporary loan.

Loan avoidance will save the county at least $100,000 in interest costs in 2026, she told the council.

Roselle reported 2025 interest earnings of $4.1 million, which includes $1.8 million in interest on federal American Rescue Plan Act funds that are awaiting disbursement for County Council-approved projects.

According to a 2025 general fund budget briefing Tuesday, the county ended 2025 with $163.2 million in revenue and $160.38 million in expenditures.

Real estate tax payments — the largest revenue source — totaled $122.7 million, approximately $691,000 more than budgeted, Roselle said. The county budgets a 92% tax collection rate.

Councilman John Lombardo congratulated the administration on its second year without an anticipation loan.

“I know that it may seem a little benign to the public not having to take out a tax and revenue anticipation note, but it’s obviously very significant for us,” Lombardo said.

Council Chairman Jimmy Sabatino also commended the administration.

“It’s incredible work. Ms. Roselle, you and your team do yeoman’s work, so we appreciate you and thank you,” he said.

A final accounting of 2025 spending and receipts will come later this year with the completion and release of the annual audit.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.