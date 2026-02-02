Luzerne County is seeking a new Veterans Affairs director, according to an online posting.

Megan Stone, head of the county human services division, said she is advertising the position because Kevin Clocker submitted his resignation, effective Feb. 19.

Clocker has worked for the county since March 2023 and was promoted to Veterans Affairs director in June 2024 when former director James Spagnola retired. Clocker had previously served as an active-duty soldier in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard for more than 20 years, serving as the commander’s liaison and technical advisor during daily field artillery unit operations.

The position is advertised at $55,000 to $59,500 annually, and applications are due Feb. 11, according to the posting in the human resources career opportunities section at luzernecounty.org.

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs accreditation is required within one year of accepting the position, the posting said.

The minimum qualifications are an associate’s or bachelor’s degree, honorable military service, one to two years of related experience and/or training, or an equivalent combination of education and experience, the posting said.

Proposed division

Instead of continuing the work session discussion about a proposed new economic development division last week, a County Council majority referred the matter to its code review committee.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo has said the proposed new Infrastructure, Community, and Economic Development Division would work with the County Council “to recruit the right development for Luzerne County.” It would be the first new division added since the January 2012 implementation of the county’s home rule structure, which created eight divisions.

Council Chairman Jimmy Sabatino appoints members to council committees. He said he will chair the code review committee and has appointed Councilman John Lombardo as committee vice chair, with Council members Denise Williams and Dawn Simmons also serving.

“It will be promptly reviewed and brought back to council as judiciously as possible,” Sabatino said.

Sabatino said he will advocate a division name change “to avoid confusion with federal agencies.” Some citizens have been calling the new division ICE, though it has nothing to do with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

River Common

County Council unanimously approved a revised resolution last week as part of its application seeking $448,000 in statewide casino gambling funding to replace lighting at both Wilkes-Barre River Common levee portal openings and repair the fountain.

If approved and awarded, the Statewide Local Share Account funding through the Commonwealth Financing Authority would cover professional engineering services to evaluate, design, and secure construction contracts for the project, the agenda said.

A revised resolution was required by the state to include the specific amount of funding requested by the county.

The portals and fountain were part of a project unveiled in 2009 covering a half-mile stretch along River Street between Wilkes University’s Dorothy Dickson Darte Center and the historic county courthouse, intended to reconnect people to the Susquehanna River.

The Northampton Street portal opens to an amphitheater, while the opening between the Market Street Bridge and courthouse — known as the Millennium Circle portal — contains the fountain and leads to a river landing/fishing pier.

Both the fountain and some portal lighting systems are now inoperable, county officials said.

Board vacancies

Council declared vacancies on two boards last week.

A vacancy on the Luzerne-Wyoming Counties Mental Health and Developmental Services Program Advisory Board was due to the death of board member Thomas O’Neill, the agenda said.

A Democratic citizen seat on the county Ethics Commission is also open because Jay Notartomaso resigned. Notartomaso’s resignation letter said he is unable to commit the required time due to personal reasons.

Council appointed Michael Attanasio to a vacant Republican citizen seat on the Ethics Commission last week.

Two citizens are on the eligibility list for possible appointment to the Democratic seat: Rodney Harraway and Adiel Tyson.

In addition to the two citizens from each party, the county’s elected district attorney and controller, and the county manager or manager designee serve on the commission.

Town hall

Crocamo has scheduled a public town hall at 5 p.m. Feb. 12 in the Exeter Borough Building, an online posting said.

Crocamo has been holding periodic sessions at different locations to inform residents about county projects and future plans and seek citizen input on needs and suggestions.

The municipal building is at 1101 Wyoming Ave.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on X @TLJenLearnAndes.