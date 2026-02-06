WEST PITTSTON — Back once again, the West Pittston Hose Company’s second biggest fundraiser, the 20th Annual Valentine’s Day Rose Sale, will take place from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 12-14.

The rose sale will take place on the corner of Wyoming and Boston avenues.

Prices are: $40 for one dozen red roses; $35 for two dozen pastel roses (two dozen per package); $5 for babies’ breath; $25 for a mixed bouquet; $20 for a bud vase (three roses in a vase); $5 for a single rose; and $50 for one dozen boxed long-stem red roses.

“We offer our thanks and appreciation to our sponsors such as Ken and Sean Stackhouse, Big Top Rentals, U.S. Foods, Modern Gas, Greater Pittston Fuels, and Party Rentals by James Starosta, who contribute significantly to the success of this project,” Ron Foy, West Pittston Hose Company, said.

Foy added that sales are usually brisk and urged everyone to buy early. The sale will remain open until all sales are complete.