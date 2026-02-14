PITTSTON — The City of Pittston St. Patrick’s Parade committee officials have announced the 2026 Pub Crawl schedule. The Pub Crawl will be on Saturday, Feb. 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The St. Patrick’s Parade committee members will take the Wyoming Valley Pipe & Drum Band on a three-pub tour throughout Pittston.

According to Sarah Donahue, Pub Crawl organizer, the Pipe & Drum Band will march into each bar while performing, play a few songs at each location, take a break, and play one more set before leaving the bar for the next location.

The Pub Crawl starts at The Red Mill, 340 S. Main St., from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., then on to The Knights 55, 55 S. Main St., from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., and finally ending at The Tomato Bar, 7 Tomato Festival Dr., from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The band will warm up at Susquehanna Brewing Company, 635 S. Main St., Jenkins Twp., from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.