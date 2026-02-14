PITTSTON — Preparations are being made for the Greater Pittston YMCA (GPYMCA) Spin-A-Thon to be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14.

The 2026 Spin-A-Thon is a high-energy fundraising event featuring six spin classes hosted by six of the area’s best spin instructors, all to be held in the gym for 2026.

Instructors and classes are: Candy (GPYMCA): 8 a.m.; Michaelene (MFIT): 9 a.m.; Jenna (Anthracite): 10 a.m.; Erica (CycleYard): 11 a.m.; Peter (GPYMCA): noon; Lou Ciampi (Bikes): 1 p.m.

Also being conducted will be a group exercise from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Zumba: 8 a.m. (Michealene); Insanity: 9 a.m. (Candy); Pilates: 10 a.m. (CycleYard); All levels dumbbell & sculpt: 11 a.m. (Jenna); Yoga: noon (Elena)

Pre-registration is required at $25 per 45-minute class. Drop off pre-registration fee at the front desk at the YMCA or visit https://tinyurl.com/murc5428.

T-shirt order deadline is Friday, Feb. 27.

If anyone is interested in being a sponsor of the event, call Josh Lukaszewski at 570-931-4355 or email joshua.lukaszewski@WVYMCA.org.

Money raised will benefit the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA Wellness Dept.