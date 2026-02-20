PITTSTON — The Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick President Kevin O’Brien Jr. announced former NFL football star, by the way of Notre Dame University, Ned Bolcar as the principal speaker of the 112th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner on Tuesday, March 17, at The Banks Waterfront venue.

Bolcar, born in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, attended Phillipsburg High School, where he was a standout linebacker.

He earned multiple honors, including USA Today High School All-American in 1984 and Parade Magazine National Co-Player of the Year in 1985.

In addition to his athletic success, Bolcar excelled academically, serving as president of the National Honor Society and vice president of the Student Council. His achievements earned him a scholarship to the University of Notre Dame.

Related Video

Bolcar began his collegiate career under coach Gerry Faust before flourishing under legendary coach Lou Holtz.

He was named special teams captain in 1986 and later served as a two-time team captain in 1988 and 1989, helping lead Notre Dame to a National Championship in 1988.

A two-time collegiate All-American, Bolcar led the team in tackles in both 1987 and 1989.

He graduated from Notre Dame in 1989 with a degree in economics and liberal arts.

Following graduation, the Seattle Seahawks drafted Bolcar in the sixth round in 1990. He played with the Seahawks before landing with the Dolphins in Miami for two more years in the NFL.

After his professional football career, he transitioned into finance, spending 19 years in the industry.

In 2013, Bolcar became an Orangetheory Fitness franchise owner.

He resides in Warren, New Jersey, with his wife and two children.