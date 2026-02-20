PITTSTON — PA State Rep. Jim Haddock and City of Pittston Fire Capt. Michael VanLuvender were named the 2026 William “Billy” Burke President’s Award and the 2026 Hometown Hero Service Award, respectively, according to Kevin O’Brien, Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick president.

Both men will be honored at the organization’s 112th Anniversary St. Patrick’s Day Dinner to be held on Tuesday, March 17, at The Banks Waterfront venue.

Rep. Haddock was elected to the PA House of Representatives in 2022, serving the residents of the 118th Legislative District of Luzerne and Lackawanna counties.

Haddock served as the clerk of courts and prothonotary manager in Luzerne County for 10 years. Previously, he worked in the banking industry for over 25 years, working for various banks, from some of the country’s largest to small, local community banks in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties.

For eight years, Haddock also served as mayor of Avoca, presiding over an era of economic and financial progress without a tax increase. Prior to that, he served on the Pittston Area Board of Education and is also the owner of Haddock Rentals, serving the Greater Pittston area for over 35 years.

Haddock graduated from the PA Bankers Association’s Advanced School of Banking at Bucknell University, the Wilkes-Barre Vo-Tech, and attended Luzerne County Community College. He has also completed numerous AIB and OMEGA courses.

Haddock is an active participant in many community service organizations including member of the PA Mining and Reclamation Advisory Board; member of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors; member of the Luzerne Co. Rail Authority Board of Directors; member of the Dupont Lions Club; Sons of the American Legion Squadron 477, Pittston; charter member of the Neil McLaughlin Chapter of the AOH, Avoca; Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, Pittston; and is president of the Valley Rod and Gun Club.

Haddock resides in Pittston Twp. and is a member of the Queen of the Apostles Parish in Avoca.

Capt. VanLuvender currently resides in Plains Twp. with his wife of 11 years, Rynell, and their daughter, Rya.

VanLuvender, the son of Christopher and Dianne VanLuvender, was born and raised in Avoca with his siblings, Chris, Sandy, Tracey, Kerry, and Jessica.

His family has deep firefighting roots: his grandfather, father, brother, sister, father-in-law, two nephews, and two brothers-in-law have all been involved in the fire service.

From his earliest days, he followed his father to fire stations and training grounds, absorbing lessons and developing a vision to make every firehouse and community safer.

Unofficially, VanLuvender joined Avoca Hose Co. #1 as an infant in June 1985, but became an official junior member in June 1999 and steadily advanced through the ranks, ultimately serving as Lieutenant.

VanLuvender was hired as a career firefighter in June 2009, with the Plains Twp. Fire Dept. and was promoted to Capt. in Feb. 2017.

In October 2016, he proudly followed in his father’s footsteps by becoming a fire instructor for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

He truly loves teaching the fire service new technology and techniques, believing that continuous improvement saves lives.

VanLuvender has been involved in many roles in the fire service, including currently the Emergency Management Coordinator for Plains Twp. and Element Leader PA-Squad1, PA’s In-State Urban Search and Rescue team.

He is always involved in the community, whether it be teaching firefighters, running to emergencies, or helping out with Rya’s soccer events.

VanLuvender was formerly employed with Craft Oil, Avoca, and S&W Management Group, Moosic, as well as helping at the Kniffen O’Malley Leffler Funeral Home, Avoca.

The VanLuvenders have always stressed to their children that hard work always prevails.

Over the years, Mike has made more friends in the fire service than he could ever count, forging partnerships that strengthen mutual aid and shared learning.

Inspired by his father’s example, he embraces an obligation to leave both the fire service and his community better than he found them through mentorship, innovation, and unwavering dedication to public safety.