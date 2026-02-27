PITTSTON — Sandra VanLuvender has been named the Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick 2026 Woman of the Year.

Kevin O’Brien, Jr., Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick president, said VanLuvender will be recognized during the Friendly Sons Annual Women’s Luncheon scheduled for Sunday, March 15, at Fox Hill Country Club, West Pittston.

VanLuvender is the daughter of Chris and Dianne VanLuvender and is one of six children.

Born and raised in Avoca, she is a graduate of Seton Catholic High School.

VanLuvender earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Keystone College and Wilkes University and is also a graduate of the PA State Police Academy.

She dedicated 24 years of service to the Pennsylvania State Police, building a career marked by professionalism, commitment, and public service.

Following her retirement, VanLuvender has continued to serve her community as the Avoca Borough secretary, where she also assists the street department, and through her work with the Wayne County Coroner’s Office.

Her commitment to Avoca extends deeply into volunteer service, where she has been a volunteer and member of the Avoca Hose Company No. 1 since 1987, serving as treasurer.

She also served as the treasurer of the former Avoca Lions Club and remains an active member of the Avoca Community Committee.

In addition, she is a dedicated member and volunteers at Queen of the Apostles Church and at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

VanLuvender is also an active member of FOP Lodge 46.

Outside of her professional and volunteer commitments, she enjoys working outdoors, helping family and friends, and remains devoted to the community she has served throughout her life.