The Bakery at Coffee Inclusive to celebrate one year

Cookies, cupcakes, and pies line the case at The Bakery of Coffee Inclusive in Pittston during the ribbon-cutting ceremony last year.

PITTSTON — Coffee Inclusive Bakery will celebrate its first anniversary with a special event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the Waterfront Warehouse, 350 Kennedy Blvd., Suite 12. The community is welcome to join in the festivities.

During the event, guests will enjoy free drip coffee and cake, a special $1 baked goods sale, live music, and the chance to learn about the bakery’s newest inclusive employment venture. This celebration will honor a year of growth, opportunity, and inclusion for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Greater Pittston area.

The bakery’s grand opening last year drew community leaders, families, and supporters to celebrate the expansion of Coffee Inclusive’s workforce development programs. The event highlighted the talents of essential employees like Brian Boston, Baker, who impressed guests by preparing and packaging customer orders, and showcased the impact of inclusive employment in action.

“Watching our employees grow in confidence and skill over the past year has been incredibly rewarding,” said Frank Bartoli, PA Inclusive and Coffee Inclusive founder and CEO, said. “This bakery is more than a place to buy great food. It’s a place where people discover their potential and show the community what’s possible when everyone is given a chance.”

Since opening in March 2025, the bakery has become a cornerstone of Coffee Inclusive’s mission to provide meaningful job training and employment opportunities.

Over the past year, employees have developed professional baking, customer service, and workplace skills while serving thousands of community members with fresh-baked goods and welcoming hospitality.

“I love working here,” Christina Wesley, Coffee Inclusive employee, said. “I love learning new things and being part of such a supportive team.”

Inspired by Bartoli’s daughter, Ellie, who has Down syndrome, PA Inclusive launched Coffee Inclusive to create pathways to employment for individuals with disabilities.

The bakery extends that mission by offering hands-on culinary and customer service training for both adults and high school students participating in transitional programs.

“Every cookie, cupcake, and cup of coffee tells a story of hard work, dignity, and inclusion,” said Megan Valkenburg, Marketing and Development director, said. “We are deeply grateful to our community for making this first year such a success, and we look forward to many more.”

Community leaders continue to recognize Coffee Inclusive as a model for inclusive economic development.

“Over the past year, Coffee Inclusive Bakery has become far more than a wonderful place to grab a cup of coffee or a fresh pastry — it has become a powerful example of what inclusive economic development truly looks like in action,” Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo said. “By creating meaningful employment opportunities and empowering individuals of all abilities to participate in our local workforce, Coffee Inclusive has strengthened not only our downtown economy, but the very fabric of our community. Their success reflects the spirit of Pittston — a city where everyone is valued, everyone belongs, and everyone has the opportunity to contribute and succeed. We are proud to celebrate this one-year milestone and look forward to many more years of growth and impact.”

During the first anniversary party, live music will be courtesy of DJ MPower, PA Inclusive’s newest partner.

DJ MPower or Michael Papazian embodies the mission of PA Inclusive. He is a DJ who has broken barriers and inspired people through his creativity.

Attendees of the first anniversary party will also be the first to learn about the newest inclusive employment venture: Inclusive Grounds, a new coffee roasting company.

Coffee Inclusive is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.