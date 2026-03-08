Holy Name Society of St. John the Evangelist Parish, 35 William Street in Pittston, will be selling potato pancakes (3 for $5) and your choice of red pizza or white pizza with broccoli ($15/tray) on the Fridays of Lent and Good Friday. Pizza will be take-and-heat. You may call the parish office at 570-654-0053 to place your orders, which are due the day before you wish to pick up your food. Pickup will be on Fridays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. in the Pastoral Center Auditorium (entrance on Church Street).

Hughestown Neighborhood Crime Watch will sponsor a Fire Prevention meeting with the Hughestown Hose Co. on Tuesday, March 10 at 7 p.m. at the Hughestown Hose Co. Learn how to protect your family in the event of fires and emergency preparedness. A question-and-answer session with members of the fire department will follow. Light refreshments will be provided. Free Pet and Tot finder placards will be available.

St. Patrick’s Day Party at Dupont VFW Post 4909, on Saturday, March 14, with entertainment by Fabulous 45’s. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner served at 6 p.m., music from 7 to 10 p.m. Cash bar from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Admission is $30 per person. Call Bob Lopata at 570-472-1152 for reservations.

West Side Social Club hosts a Ham and Cabbage dinner from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 15. The dinner will take place at 711 McAlpine Street, Avoca. The cost is $10.

Wyoming Free Library Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 20, Wyoming Hose Co., 70 East Third St., Wyoming. Dinner, catered by Dante’s Inferno, includes spaghetti and meatballs with sauce, salad and dessert. Tickets are $12 per eat-in or take-out dinner and may be purchased at the door or in advance at the library or through zeffy.com. All proceeds benefit the library.

Ham Bingo at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church Hall, 320 Vine St., Old Forge, 1 p.m. March 22, with theme baskets, door prizes, a bake sale and bingo specials throughout the afternoon. Kitchen opens at 11 a.m. with a variety of refreshments available. Admission is $5.

The Pittston Area High School class of 1981 is planning a 45th anniversary reunion for June 6 at Colarusso’s La Palazzo on Birney Avenue in Moosic, and the committee is attempting to contact classmates. If you have contact information for yourself or any other classmate, please get in touch with Kelly Gowran Steiner at 480-414-5671 or kellysteineraz@gmail.com/. For more information, see the Pittston class of 1981 Facebook page.