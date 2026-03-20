St. Michael the Archangel Byzantine Catholic Church, 205 N. Main St., Pittston, is taking orders for its Lenten Food Sale. Pickup is from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 27, in the lower-level church hall. There is ample parking in the lot next to the church.

Orders must be placed by Thursday, March 26, by calling 570-654-5349 with your name, order details, and callback number. If additional information is needed, call Mike at 570-704-6520. Pay by cash or check at time of pickup.

Take-out menu includes: Potato pancakes, $2 each, limit of 12. Broccoli and shells, $9 per quart. Haluski (cabbage & noodles) $9 per quart. Noodles with cottage cheese and sauteed onions $9 per quart. Manhattan-style clam chowder, $12 per quart. Tuna hoagie, with or without onions, $9 each. Pizza unbaked, large tray, your choice with or without onions, $15. Potato-and-cheese pierogi, $12 per dozen.

The pierogi are sold frozen, pre-cooked, and quick-thaw.

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