Emblem was created with AI at no cost to taxpayers

PITTSTON TWP. — This year, in honor of celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday, township Supervisor Joe Hawk proposed updating the official seal of the township, including the correct colors of the township.

Kyle Rozitski, Pittston Twp. financial administrator, said the previous seal’s colors were not correct, and it was outdated, showing the township’s bicentennial dates of 1790-1990.

The slogan of “Progress Pride Prosperity” will remain on the new seal as well, correcting the official township colors to maroon and gold.

The new seal was announced and adopted at the March 16th Board of Supervisors’ meeting.

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“As our community continues to grow and thrive, the board felt it was time for a visual identity that honors our rich history,” Rozitski said. “The new design proudly features our traditional township colors of maroon and gold, symbolizing the strength and excellence of our community.”

Rozitski added that the new seal would begin to appear on all official vehicles, letterhead, stationery, and merchandise.

“Within the next month or so, we will be selling t-shirts and hoodies with the new seal on them,” Rozitski added. “We are also creating lapel pins with the American flag and the township seal interlocked on it. That idea was again credited to Supervisor Hawk to honor the 250th birthday of our nation.”

Look towards the township’s Facebook page for further news on where to purchase official Pittston Twp. clothing.

Rozitski said the new seal design was created entirely by artificial intelligence (AI) at no cost to taxpayers.