The Wyoming Area Kiwanis Club will co-sponsor the 2026 Memorial Day Parade, in partnership with the Wyoming VFW and the West Wyoming American Legion. Community members, organizations, and local groups are warmly invited to participate in this annual event honoring the men and women who have served our country.

The parade will take place on Monday, May 25, 2026, beginning promptly at 9:30 a.m. The route will proceed north on Shoemaker Avenue from Dailly Park toward Eighth Street, turn right onto Eighth Street, continue to Wyoming Avenue, then turn left onto Wyoming Avenue, and conclude at the Sixth Street Cemetery.

Participants are asked to assemble for the lineup at 9 a.m. in the vicinity of the West Wyoming Fire Department along Shoemaker Avenue, as well as on Johnson, Brady, and Fairview Streets.

This Memorial Day tradition offers the community an opportunity to come together in remembrance and gratitude for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation.

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For information or to confirm participation, contact 570-237-1080.