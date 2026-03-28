Pittston native Mia Hopkins proudly holds up the 1-on-1 champion’s trophy she took home during the Brazilian All-Star game.

PITTSTON — Mia Hopkins has been on top of her game ever since her days at Pittston Area, scoring 1,000 career points, excelling at the collegiate level, playing for the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters, and for the last few years, playing professional basketball in Brazil.

During her last season in Brazil, she had the opportunity to compete in the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3-on-3 (3×3) competitions.

FIBA is the worldwide governing body for basketball, responsible for overseeing international competitions, setting the rules of the game, and promoting the sport worldwide.

While in Brazil this past season, playing for her pro team Cerrado, Hopkins asked her agent if she could participate in a 3×3 tournament.

Related Video

She was in contact with one of the world’s top 3×3 coaches, and eventually she was asked to join a team of four players.

“We went undefeated, and I discovered I’m actually a 3×3 player at heart,” Hopkins said. “I won two championships this past season in Brazil. I won the one-on-one, and I also won the 3×3 championship of Brazil.”

Hopkins wants to take the FIBA 3×3 wave to the USA.

“FIBA has their own new style of 3×3, which is the fastest growing Olympic sport,” Hopkins added. “So getting to play in that tournament only opened my perspective on how big this is and how big it can be. Nobody in America is talking about it.”

FIBA 3×3 rules: the game is 10 minutes long, with a four-person roster.

Hopkins said there are 3-on-3 tournaments in and around the U.S., but they are not played under the official rules of FIBA.

Her goal? She wants to create FIBA 3×3 here in the U.S., and she has already started a league in San Antonio, where she resides, and now she’s taking it to Pittston.

Hopkins created Star Wrld Organization with a strong focus on personal development and long-term growth.

Star Wrld 3×3 Youth Leagues are starting this spring and fall at the Oblates of St. Joseph gym, Laflin, starting on May 1 for five weeks.

The league is for boys and girls (ages 10U-12U-14U) played on Friday nights.

To participate, register your team at https://tinyurl.com/2am8tm5z or text Coach Mike Forbidussi at 570-472-1533.

Upcoming is a Star Wrld Youth Development Accelerator program coming to Pittston with a date to be announced.

The Development Accelerator program is a 6-week basketball training experience designed to provide access, consistency, and a transformative experience for young athletes looking to expand beyond their game.

Visit starwrld.org for information.