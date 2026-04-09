Planning for a new Luzerne County prison will be a main focus of county council’s new Correctional Services Committee, members said during the first meeting Wednesday.

County Councilman Steve Coslett, the committee chair, said the identification of a new prison location, design, and financing plan will take many years.

“I probably won’t be on County Council when it goes up,” said Coslett, who started his four-year term in January. “We will start laying the groundwork and the foundation for a prison, which is desperately needed.”

County officials have periodically discussed the possibility of a new county prison for more than two decades because the existing aging, multistory facility on Water Street in Wilkes-Barre requires significant maintenance and has an inefficient layout.

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The prison capacity was set at 250 inmates when it was remodeled around 1986, but it has largely run at double capacity since the 1990s through the use of bunk beds and conversion of day rooms into housing units, officials said.

Coslett, a retired county corrections officer, said the committee will also focus on mental health needs of staff.

“What a lot of people don’t realize is the pressure the corrections officers are under and the stress on a daily basis. There are not many outlets for that, so we’re going to try to help open a pathway for that moving forward,” Coslett said.

The committee also will “be a sounding board” and discuss ways council can assist the prison in filling corrections officer vacancies that have plagued the county prison system for many years, Coslett said.

Coslett noted the committee cannot be involved in daily operations, which is a function of the county administration under the home rule charter implemented in 2012.

He also praised Stanley Fiedorczyk, who was appointed Acting Correctional Services Division Head last month after James Wilbur’s resignation from the position he held since February 2023.

The position was advertised at $96,270 to $101,270 annually, and applications were due Tuesday.

Coslett said Fiedorczyk, who attended Wednesday’s meeting, has been “doing a wonderful job so far.”

“We are already seeing progress at the facility, so I’d like to congratulate him on a great job and thank you very much for taking the role,” Coslett said.

McDermott, the committee vice chair, said she has been concerned about the prison since she was first elected to council in 2019. She said she sometimes receives calls from corrections officers about “things going on” there and welcomes input.

She thanked Coslett and others for working to create the new committee.

“We’ll work through the problems little by little,” McDermott said.

Sabatino echoed Coslett’s comments about Fiedorczyk, describing his work to date as “phenomenal.”

“I’ve heard nothing but good things coming out of the prison. You’re a breath of fresh air, so keep up the good work,” Sabatino told Fiedorczyk.

Sabatino said planning for an eventual new prison is a priority. Cooperation with court officials is also key for the prison, he said, adding he was pleased that the county Court of Common Pleas President Judge Stefanie J. Salavantis expressed interest in participating in the committee meetings.

“You can’t do anything until you take the first step, so this is the first step,” Sabatino said of the committee formation.

Salavantis attended Wednesday’s meeting along with County Manager Romilda Crocamo, County Court Administrator Paul Hindmarsh, and County Assistant Solicitor Susan Luckenbill, who will provide legal counsel.

Salavantis said she appreciates having “a seat at the table” to work “through all the issues we face” and looks forward to discussions about a new prison and other initiatives that will help the county and its citizens.

“For anybody who may be going through the system, we need to be as efficient and effective as possible,” Salavantis said, adding that county branches must work together to make that happen.

Crocamo thanked Coslett and others for recognizing that a new prison is needed. She discussed that issue at her Tuesday night town hall in Exeter, saying a location would be the first decision, followed by the design.

“We’ve been talking about it for years, and we actually have to start doing something because it will take not only a lot of finance, but also many years to complete,” Crocamo told the committee on Wednesday.

The committee agreed to hold its next meeting at 4 p.m. May 5 in the courthouse.

During public comment, prior county controller and councilman Walter Griffith cautioned the committee against interfering with the administration’s operation of the prison as specified in the charter.

He noted council has investigatory powers under the charter and can make recommendations.

“The charter needs to stay pure,” Griffith said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.