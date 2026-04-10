April council meeting

The regular monthly meeting of Dupont Borough Council is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday , April 14, in the James Cocco Chambers, Dupont Municipal Building.

Ordinance reminders:

Available on the dupontpa.gov website. Yard maintenance, nuisance, dog ordinance, property maintenance, burn ordinance, as well as permits required for all types of home remodeling projects. Zoning permits are required for new construction, addtiions and changes to the existing structure. Building remodeling permits required for roofs, kitchen, bathroom, decks, porches, doors, windows, etc. Refer to the borough website for more information or call the office.

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2026 EMS subscription drive

Hughestown EMS will mail out the 2026 subscription applications to Dupont residents in April.

T-shirts available

T-shirts are available at the Dupont Borough Building during office hours. This fundraiser will go toward an event in July at the park, celebrating the 250th anniversary of America.

Tax rebate payments due date

Susan Gregory reports that the rebate period for county/municipal taxes ends on April 21. Hours are Monday and Tuesday, 4:30 to 6 p.m., and a drop box is also available in the foyer of the borough building during business hours.

Electronic/paper shred events

Dupont Borough will hold an electronic recycling event and paper shredding event from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 6 for electronics and from 3 to 6 p.m. for paper shredding.

Yard waste

Yard waste collection is on Tuesdays. Please remember the weight limit when loading containers. No plastic bags. Also, do not mix rock, dirt, or other materials with the grass and leaves.