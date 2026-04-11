Home News Art season in bloom News Art season in bloom April 11, 2026 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp From left, Bette Cefalo, Mary Jane Shinko, and Mary Beth Marriggi, pose with artist Vincent Musto. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch The Dr. Joseph Lombardo Gallery at Art e Fekts Gallery is filled with people attending the art show for artist Vincent Musto on Friday night. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Mary Ellen Marriggi shows interest in a Vincent Musto painting during the two-hour showing of Musto’s work. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Artwork is displayed at Art e Fekts Gallery. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch ❮ ❯ PITTSTON — Art e Fekts Gallery opened for the 2026 season on Friday evening with a showing by artist Vincent Musto of Yatesville. This was his fifth showing at the gallery since it opened years ago. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Luzerne County Council to vote on tax break extension, American Rescue consultant West Pittston tax collector retires after 26 years City of Pottsville officials visit City of Pittston View Comments