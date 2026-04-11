From left, Bette Cefalo, Mary Jane Shinko, and Mary Beth Marriggi, pose with artist Vincent Musto. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

From left, Bette Cefalo, Mary Jane Shinko, and Mary Beth Marriggi, pose with artist Vincent Musto.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

<p>The Dr. Joseph Lombardo Gallery at Art e Fekts Gallery is filled with people attending the art show for artist Vincent Musto on Friday night.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

The Dr. Joseph Lombardo Gallery at Art e Fekts Gallery is filled with people attending the art show for artist Vincent Musto on Friday night.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Mary Ellen Marriggi shows interest in a Vincent Musto painting during the two-hour showing of Musto’s work.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Mary Ellen Marriggi shows interest in a Vincent Musto painting during the two-hour showing of Musto’s work.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Artwork is displayed at Art e Fekts Gallery.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Artwork is displayed at Art e Fekts Gallery.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

PITTSTON — Art e Fekts Gallery opened for the 2026 season on Friday evening with a showing by artist Vincent Musto of Yatesville. This was his fifth showing at the gallery since it opened years ago.

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