WEST PITTSTON — Two Wyoming Area seniors were selected as West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival scholarship recipients for 2026: Ameriana Walker and Kennedy Debo.

Ameriana plans to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing at the University of Alabama in the fall.

“After graduating college, I plan to continue my education to get my master’s degree, then my Ph.D. to become a CRNA (Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist),” Ameriana said.

Kennedy plans on attending Misericordia University to pursue a degree in nursing with a goal of attaining pediatric nurse practitioner.

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While at Wyoming Area, she participated in volleyball, cross country, and track and field.

She has held a part-time job at Agolino’s Restaurant over the last three years.

Kennedy said she loves to write, scrapbook, and journal.

“My family has described me as kind and willing to help anyone,” she said. “My biggest goal in life is to make my mark by becoming a nurse.”