State Secretary of Transportation Michael Carroll was honored with the Titan Award by the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce. He received a trophy, a photo of Pittston, and a citation from State Rep. Jim Haddock.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation Michael Carroll, center, poses with his parents, Jean and Mike Carroll.

State Secretary of Transportation Michael Carroll is shown addressing attendees of the third Annual Titan Award Celebration held at The Banks - A Waterfront Venue on Thursday evening. Carroll is the 2026 honoree.

State Secretary of Transportation Michael Carroll, left, received the Titan of Industry Award from the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, at The Banks - A Waterfront Venue. From left: Carroll; Michelle Mikitish, chamber president; Atty. Girard Mecadon, chamber board chair; and City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo, event master of ceremonies.

NEPA Alliance employees from Pittston pose with the Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation at the Banks - A Waterfront Venue. From left: Nettie Ginochetti, Carroll, Kate McMahon, and Paula Terpak.

PITTSTON — PA Secretary of Transportation Michael Carroll came home to accept the third Annual Titan Award given by the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce (GPCC) on Thursday evening at The Banks – A Waterfront Venue.

Carroll was honored by Robert Buckley Jr. of Buckley & Co., the construction company involved in the repair of the I-95 bridge destroyed by the tanker filled with gasoline that crashed into the underpass in Philadelphia.

Buckley, the company’s president, complimented Carroll for being instrumental in the two-week repair of one of the busiest interstates in the Philadelphia area.

Kevin O’Boyle, of Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services, reiterated Buckley’s words.

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O’Boyle, GPCC 2nd vice chair of the board of directors, congratulated Carroll on the Titan Award and all he has done for Greater Pittston, especially while Carroll served as State Rep.

Pittston filmmaker Vinnie Langdon III produced a short video featuring remarks by several dignitaries from Greater Pittston, including GPCC President Michelle Mikitish, on Carroll.

Carroll thanked all involved in choosing him as the 2026 Titan, adding that the award means a great deal to him because it is from his home area.

City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo served as master of ceremonies and added his remarks on the asset Carroll has been as secretary and former state representative.