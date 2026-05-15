PITTSTON — PA Secretary of Transportation Michael Carroll came home to accept the third Annual Titan Award given by the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce (GPCC) on Thursday evening at The Banks – A Waterfront Venue.
Carroll was honored by Robert Buckley Jr. of Buckley & Co., the construction company involved in the repair of the I-95 bridge destroyed by the tanker filled with gasoline that crashed into the underpass in Philadelphia.
Buckley, the company’s president, complimented Carroll for being instrumental in the two-week repair of one of the busiest interstates in the Philadelphia area.
Kevin O’Boyle, of Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services, reiterated Buckley’s words.
O’Boyle, GPCC 2nd vice chair of the board of directors, congratulated Carroll on the Titan Award and all he has done for Greater Pittston, especially while Carroll served as State Rep.
Pittston filmmaker Vinnie Langdon III produced a short video featuring remarks by several dignitaries from Greater Pittston, including GPCC President Michelle Mikitish, on Carroll.
Carroll thanked all involved in choosing him as the 2026 Titan, adding that the award means a great deal to him because it is from his home area.
City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo served as master of ceremonies and added his remarks on the asset Carroll has been as secretary and former state representative.